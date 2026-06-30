France welcomes framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel

Illustration- The Lebanese people are tired of fighting the wars of others. Their future belongs to one state, one army, and one sovereign Lebanon

The agreement brokered by the United States and signed in Washington should pave the way for the total recovery of Lebanon’s sovereignty within the country’s borders.

Paris- France welcomes the framework agreement between the governments of Lebanon and Israel, brokered by the United States and signed in Washington on Friday.

The agreement should pave the way for the total recovery of Lebanon’s sovereignty within the country’s borders, the establishment of a full monopoly on weapons by the Lebanese State, and the withdrawal of the Israeli army from Lebanese territory. It should allow humanitarian access to the areas affected by the war and the return of displaced people.

France is committed to both Israel’s and Lebanon’s security and is involved in peacekeeping in southern Lebanon. It stands ready to contribute to the implementation of this framework agreement and the achievement of all these objectives.

UK DIPLOMATIC .GOV