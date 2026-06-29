LIVE UPDATES- Israeli army destroyed Hezbollah tunnel in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military on Sunday said it destroyed underground infrastructure used by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in ‌a ⁠village in southern Lebanon. The attack targeted a 200-meter-long tunnel in the town of Majdal Zoun, according to a joint statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz.

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Israel‘s defence minister said on Saturday that Israeli forces had been instructed to prepare for an “extended stay” in Lebanon.

Israeli airstrikes on the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa killed at least one person and wounded two more.



A maritime body overseen by the US Navy said Saturday that a route through the Strait of Hormuz near Oman’s shores is expanding to allow for both inbound and outbound traffic.

The U.S. and Iran agreed to stop attacking each other, according to a senior U.S. official, as the two sides plan to meet Tuesday in Qatar’s capital to work out their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)