The renewed U.S.-Iran violence proves the MOU was the wrong deal

Photo Illustration- peace never had a chance because the fighting resumed.

A peace agreement should accomplish one thing before all else: It should keep the peace.

By: The Editorial Board , Opinion

The Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran has already failed that basic test.

Barely days after it was announced, American aircraft were once again striking Iranian targets, Iran was attacking commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, and both governments were accusing each other of violating the agreement. The ceasefire that was supposed to reduce tensions instead exposed how fragile the arrangement had become.

That should surprise no one.

The MOU never appeared to resolve the issues that started the conflict.

Iran’s missile program remains.

Its regional proxy network remains.

Its ability to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains.

Its leaders continue to reject Washington’s interpretation of key provisions while presenting the agreement to their own people as an Iranian victory.

An agreement that leaves every major source of conflict unresolved should not be expected to produce lasting peace.

Meanwhile, America’s allies have absorbed enormous costs.

The Gulf states suffered economic disruption from the closure of Hormuz.

Israel continues to face the same missile threat.

Regional uncertainty remains high.

Yet discussions have already turned toward easing sanctions, expanding Iran’s oil exports, and creating economic opportunities for Tehran before the core security issues have been resolved.

That is a dangerous sequence.

History shows that agreements which postpone fundamental disputes rarely eliminate them. More often, they create a temporary pause before the next crisis.

The renewed violence is not simply another violation of the MOU.

It is evidence that the agreement addressed the symptoms rather than the disease.

Peace is not measured by the number of pages in an agreement.

It is measured by what happens after the signatures.

The first real test of this MOU has already taken place.

It did not pass.