Venezuela earthquakes live: Many casualties expected after buildings collapse

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Rescuers search for victims in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, on Thursday. Photo: Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Image

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160 km (100 miles) west of Caracas, followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey Many buildings are reported to have collapsed and casualties are feared to be high

President Delcy Rodriguez after two strong earthquakes and nearly two dozen aftershocks collapsed buildings in Caracas and elsewhere.

Rodriguez has been running Venezuela since January, when a U.S. military operation on Venezuela captured President Nicolas Maduro.

She appeared on state television flanked by her brother Jorge, the head of the national assembly, and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello. Here are some of her main statements.

She extends condolences to the families of those killed in earthquake Venezuela government is activating an emergency declaration after earthquake Venezuela’s Maiquetia Airport is closed because of earthquake damage

‘I’ve never experienced anything like it’

Many Venezuelans were at home when the quakes struck during a public holiday marking an 1821 military victory that helped secure the country’s independence from Spain.

“As soon as it started, we began hearing people screaming,” said Astrid Ramirez, a 41-year-old publicist in western Caracas. “Everyone was running down the stairs.”

Residents across Caracas, which was also hit by a deadly magnitude 6.3 earthquake in 1967, rushed to evacuate as buildings shook.

“There was a very loud crash. Things fell in the house, jugs inside the refrigerator. I’ve never experienced anything like it,” said Coro Martinez, 56, who lives in eastern Caracas.

Maria Romero, an 80-year-old pensioner in southern Caracas, said police helped her get out of her home. “This earthquake was horrible, even worse

Men walk among rubble after an earthquake near Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Pedro Mattey)

Rescue workers search for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Residents console a man outside their homes after successive earthquakes, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

than the one in 1967,” she said.

REUTERS