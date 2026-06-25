Trump pledges rapid U.S. response for Venezuela after historic earthquakes

PHOTO- Rescue workers and municipal police officers work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas on June 24, 2026.

Manaure Quintero | Afp | Getty Images

SUMMARY

Trump pledged Wednesday to deploy U.S. resources to earthquake-stricken Venezuela, saying that U.S. stands “ready, willing, and able to help.”

The quakes are among the strongest to strike the country in the past century, killing at least 164 and injuring 971, said interim President Delcy Rodríguez.

The swift U.S. offer of assistance reflects a degree of diplomatic realignment between the Trump administration and the interim government.

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump pledged Wednesday to deploy U.S. resources to earthquake-stricken Venezuela after back-to-back tremors of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck near the country’s northern coast, flattening buildings in the capital Caracas and prompting a state of emergency.

“The U.S. stands ready, willing, and able to help,” Trump said in a Truth Social post Wednesday evening stateside. The president added that he had instructed all government agencies to prepare to “move quickly,” calling Venezuela’s people the “new and great friends.”

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said earlier in the day that the U.S. was in touch with Venezuelan authorities and has been mobilizing assistance for the South American nation.

The State Department has already mobilized a disaster assistance team and task force to deliver and coordinate critical assistance to Venezuelans, including search and rescue teams, medical supplies, and humanitarian resources, according to senior State Department official Jeremy Lewin.

The U.S. Geological Survey issued two consecutive red alertsthrough its PAGER system, and estimated a 41% probability that fatalities could exceed 10,000 and a 17% chance they could reach 100,000. The authority also projected that the devastating earthquake could dent Venezuela’s GDP by up to 7%.

Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency in a national address on Wednesday night, and later said at least 164 people were killed and 971 were injured, according to Reuters

In a video message posted on X Thursday morning, Rodriguez thanked the Trump administration for providing “support and solidarity,” and the Dominican Republic for sending rescue teams to Venezuela.

China and Brazil have sent humanitarian aid to the country, she said, and the Qatar government has prepared a rescue brigade set to arrive Thursday.

The quakes are among the strongest to strike the country in the past century. Venezuela lies in a seismically active zone where the Caribbean Plate meets the South American Plate.

The swift U.S. offer of assistance reflects a degree of diplomatic realignment between the Trump administration and the Venezuelan interim government, led by Rodriguez. Washington has exerted control over Venezuela’s oil exports after a January military intervention that seized the country’s then-president, Nicolas Maduro.

The U.S. has remained Venezuela’s largest oil buyer since January, with the estimated value of US-controlled exports surging to $3.7 billion in April from $600 million in January, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, estimating $8 billion in flows have moved through the arrangement with little transparency or oversight. India and Spain are the next largest recipients.

CNBC