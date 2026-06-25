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Live update: Venezuela declares state of emergency after Powerful back-to-back earthquakes

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PHOTO At least two buildings ‘completely collapsed’, says Chacao mayor

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Panic and confusion on the streets of Caracas

Photographs taken in the hours since the tremors struck show residents gathered along the streets of Venezuela’s capital, after their homes shook and the power went out. 

Some hug their siblings and pets, while rescuers sift through debris for those trapped. 

Authorities fear high casualties, but the full extent of damage is still unknown

First responders search for victims in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas on June 24, 2026.

People calling for help from wreckage

BBC Mundo contributor Nicole Kolster said earlier that people could be heard calling for help from under the rubble of a collapsed building.

“‘Ask for help. We’re here,’ is what you can hear,” she said.

After the quake, others were “still outside waiting for safety in case there’s an aftershock,” Kolster added.

“The recommendation is not to go back up into the building,” she explained.

Maria Elise, a local from the Caracas suburb of Palos Grandes, described how her apartment “has some cracked walls. There are fallen utility poles, we have no electricity, no signal.”

BBC

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