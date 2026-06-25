Live update- US is mobilizing assistance for Venezuela after eLive-earthquakes

PHOTO-Rescue workers carrying a person on a stretcher from a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas on Wednesday.Credit…Juan Barreto/Agence France-Presse — Getty ImagesWASHINGTON – The ⁠U.S. ⁠said late on ⁠Wednesday it was in touch with Venezuelan authorities ​following strong earthquakes and was mobilizing assistance for the South American ‌nation.

“We’re in touch with ‌the authorities and mobilizing assistance,” Deputy Secretary of State ⁠Christopher ⁠Landau said on X. He said the earthquakes were “devastating.”

Strong earthquakes ​struck west of Venezuela’s capital on Wednesday afternoon, toppling buildings in Caracas, trapping people in the rubble and prompting scientists to ​warn of potentially heavy casualties and widespread destruction across the ⁠country.

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) – The ⁠U.S. ⁠said late on ⁠Wednesday it was in touch with Venezuelan authorities ​following strong earthquakes and was mobilizing assistance for the South American ‌nation.

“We’re in touch with ‌the authorities and mobilizing assistance,” Deputy Secretary of State ⁠Christopher ⁠Landau said on X. He said the earthquakes were “devastating.”

Strong earthquakes ​struck west of Venezuela’s capital on Wednesday afternoon, toppling buildings in Caracas, trapping people in the rubble and prompting scientists to ​warn of potentially heavy casualties and widespread destruction across the ⁠country.

U.S. State ⁠Department official Jeremy ⁠Lewin ​said on X that the department had mobilized a disaster assistance ​team and task ⁠force to deliver and coordinate critical assistance to Venezuelans.

“Working with our partners in the interim Venezuelan government, the U.S. will be sending search and rescue teams, medical and humanitarian supplies ⁠and other resources in the crucial first days after this ⁠tragic natural disaster,” he added.

The U.S. embassy in Caracas reported that all American personnel were accounted for.

Ties between the U.S. and Venezuela have warmed in recent months after American forces seized the country’s then-President Nicolas Maduro in a deadly raid on the capital in January.

President Donald Trump’s administration has engaged with an interim government ⁠led by former Maduro ally Delcy Rodriguez, including on an agreement for the U.S. to sell Venezuelan oil, and it has issued sanctions waivers to encourage American ​investment.

(Reuters)/US NEWS