Iran’s chief negotiator calls deal struck with U.S. a “declaration of America’s defeat”

PHOTO- Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

Iran’s chief negotiator called the deal it struck with the U.S. “a declaration of America’s defeat” on Wednesday.

“The Islamabad understanding was not the result of pressure and coercion, but rather the result of the resistance and authority of the brave Iranian nation,” Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Wednesday of the agreement signed last week.

“That is why, the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding became a declaration of America’s defeat,” he said, adding that security in the Middle East must be ensured by the countries of the region.

President Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the agreement last week, launching a designated 60-day negotiating period during which Pakistani and other mediators hope to bring the two sides to a permanent settlement to end the war.

CBS