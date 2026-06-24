Aoun: The Lebanese people must realize that we have only one homeland and no one protects them but the State

President Joseph Aoun is shown with the Lebanese Writers Union representatives at the Baabda presidential Palace

In remarks to a delegation from the Lebanese Writers Union, President Joseph Aoun said that the Lebanese people must realize that they have but one homeland, one flag, and one identity and that no one protects them but the State; and that their unity is the most important weapon at their disposal.

Negotiations with Israel in Washington are ongoing

During a meeting with a British parliamentary delegation, President Aoun affirmed Lebanon’s aspiration for continued British support and backing for its efforts to maintain an international presence in the South following the commencement of the UNIFIL withdrawal in early 2027.

Aoun explained that work is underway to consolidate the ceasefire in the South, to be followed by the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the deployment of the Lebanese Army, the return of residents, the release of prisoners, and the initiation of reconstruction efforts.

He noted that the designation of “model zones” remains under discussion pending Israeli approval, pointing out that negotiations in Washington are ongoing and completely separate from the meetings held last week in Switzerland between the United States and Iran, which were monitored by Qatar and Pakistan.

Israel reportedly offered to gradually pull out from occupied areas in south Lebanon to ll the Lebanese Army to take over