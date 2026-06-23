Live Updates: Iran denies plans for nuclear site inspections, says it will retain control of Strait of Hormuz

Photo illustration- ‘ Iran reportedly enriched about 970 lbs of Uranium at 60 % enough to make about 15 nuclear bombs when further enriched to 90 % REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/

Here is the latest on the war in the Middle East

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said Tuesday that there were no “plans for IAEA inspections” of nuclear sites, contradicting Vice President JD Vance’s optimism about United Nations nuclear inspectors returning as soon as this week.

Iran’s chief negotiator told state media Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz will “never return to its pre-war conditions” and that Iran will maintain control of the vital waterway.

Monday was the busiest day for transits of the Strait of Hormuz since the war began, with 35 commercial vessels crossing the waterway, according to data from the maritime tracking firm Kpler. That is still only about a third of pre-war traffic levels, but it likely does not include some ships that transited the strait with their location transponders switched off.

Nuclear talks dependent on implementation of other points agreed with U.S.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said Tuesday that the start of talks on the future of Iran’s nuclear program will be dependent on the implementation of the other points in the memorandum of understanding with the U.S.

“The text of the memorandum clearly states that the start of negotiations on these two issues [nuclear program and sanction relief] is conditional upon the implementation of specific clauses of the memorandum,” spokesman Esmail Baqaei said during a regular briefing to reporters in Tehran aired on state television.

“We are currently working to ensure that all these clauses are fulfilled as prerequisites for the start of negotiations,” he said.

Iran has long stressed the point in the memorandum that calls for a halt to hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon, where Israeli forces continue to occupy a wide swath of the country in their fight with the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah.

Iran says it intends to retain control of Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s chief negotiator insisted Tuesday that Tehran intends to retain control of the Strait of Hormuz following talks with the U.S.

“The Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war conditions and will be administered by the Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with international law,” Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said according to Iranian state media.

Qalibaf, who is also the speaker of Iran’s parliament, echoed his own statements from Monday on his way back from Switzerland.

“Hopefully we can activate the strait again, in terms of passage, and bring prosperity back to [the] regional and global economy,” he said.

Iran denies plans for nuclear inspection of sites damaged in war

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said Tuesday that there is no plan yet to allow inspectors from the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency to return to Iranian nuclear sites that were severely damaged by U.S. and Israeli strikes a year ago, casting doubt on a remark made Monday by Vice President JD Vance.

“We have not had a meeting with the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, nor do we have any plans for the agency to inspect Iran’s nuclear facilities damaged by the U.S. and Zionist military aggression,” Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press conference.

Vance said Monday that Iran had agreed to let IAEA inspectors visit the nuclear sites as soon as this week following talks with Tehran’s negotiators.

It is not clear whether Iran might allow inspections of other nuclear sites in the country, but the one of most interest is likely Isfahan, which was among those struck last year.

Vance says Iranians can be “extremely confusing as negotiators”

Vice President Vance said he did not feel snubbed by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi when he appeared to skip out on a photo op with him on Sunday.

“Trust me, I’ve spent a lot of time dealing with the Iranians over the last few months. Sometimes I find them extremely confusing as negotiators,” he told reporters Monday following hours of meetings with Iranian negotiators and mediators in Switzerland.

Vance said there was a “sort of social media firestorm” suggesting the Iranians were going to leave the talks.

“And then we proceeded to talk to them for like the next nine hours. So I would just encourage the media, mistrust a little bit what you see coming out of Iranian social media. They can be confusing negotiators, but we feel like we’re making progress,” he said.

Iran says technical talks with U.S. in Switzerland have concluded

Technical talks between Iran and the United States in Switzerland have wrapped up, with negotiating groups to be set up on nuclear issues and sanctions on Tehran, Iran’s state media reported Tuesday.

The negotiators “decided that four working groups would be established: (Iran) Sanctions Termination, Nuclear Affairs, (Iran) Reconstruction and Economic Development, and Monitoring and Implementation (of agreements reached),” said the IRNA state news agency, quoting Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.