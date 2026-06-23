Israeli PM, DM and Army chiefs reiterate pledge to ‘continue to act decisively to thwart threats’ in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) meets with Defense Minister Israel Katz (L) and IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on May 26, 2026. (Maayan Toaf/ GPO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo just held a call.

“The IDF will continue to act decisively to thwart threats to our soldiers and civilians, destroy terror infrastructure, and continue maintaining the security zone in southern Lebanon,” Netanyahu, Katz, and Zamir say in a joint statement.

“The prime minister, the defense minister and the chief of staff clarified that the security of Israel’s civilians and IDF troops will continue to remain before their eyes without compromise,” they add.

This development comes after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun discussed a “deconfliction mechanism” for the country with United States Vice President JD Vance and the Qatari prime minister.

The phone call on Monday focused on consolidating the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese presidency said in a statement. The hostilities between the pair have seen the Israeli military occupy parts of southern Lebanon and launch repeated air raids while Hezbollah has attacked northern Israel.

Hezbollah’s backer Iran has made a ceasefire a key condition in its ongoing negotiations with the US, which went to war in Iran alongside Israel in February.

Lebanon is due to resume talks with Israel in the US on Tuesday. Hezbollah has condemned the upcoming talks, demanding the full withdrawal of the Israeli army from Lebanon.

Qatar and Pakistan – which mediated the first round of US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland on Sunday – said the “parties agreed on the creation of a “deconfliction cell” to “ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon,” but did not provide more details.

Vance later told reporters that the mechanism was intended to prevent incidents from spiralling “into a broader escalation”.

“We do believe … that we can get to a place where Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are protected, Israel’s security is protected,” he said.

“That’s going to require some coordination with the Lebanese armed forces and also it’s going to require the Iranians to rein in Hezbollah,” Vance added.



Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, wrote on social media after the talks in Switzerland: “1st real test: Lebanon deconfliction cell.”

‘Full freedom’

Lebanon has emerged as a flashpoint between the US and Iran’s efforts to secure a lasting peace deal. Lebanese and Israeli delegations began their first direct talks since 1993 in April, with a fifth round of negotiations due to begin on Tuesday in Washington.

Tehran has long insisted that any peace deal with Washington must end the war on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, Israel has maintained its attacks on Lebanon and Hezbollah has fought back.

That has seen Washington issue increasingly harsh rebukes against Israel. Vance last week warned the Israeli leadership “you can’t just kill your way out” of national security crises, and demanded it stop “attacking” US decisions.

Israel continued to carry out attacks in Lebanon until Saturday, killing dozens of people. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to occupy southern Lebanon “as long as is necessary”.

Late on Monday, in an apparent bid to calm hardline critics within his government, Netanyahu insisted that the Israeli military will act with “full freedom” to engage any threat encountered in southern Lebanon, and that troops would remain deployed in the region for as long as deemed necessary.

It appears that US pressure on Netanyahu is having an effect, with the fragile ceasefire in Lebanon appearing to hold on Sunday and Monday.

A spokesperson told reporters that Sunday was the first day since the resumption of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah on March 2 that peacekeepers from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) had not detected any attempted air strikes from either side.

Reporting from Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, Al Jazeera’s Heidi Pett described a “cautious calm”.

“But it has followed a very brutal and bloody couple of days for this city and the surrounding towns and villages,” she added.

More than 11,000 buildings have been “completely destroyed in South Lebanon according to the UN

Israeli attacks have killed at least 4,175 people and wounded 12,164, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said on Monday.



Times of Israel / AlJazeera