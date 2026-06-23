Israel fears Trump is strengthening Iran’s hand in Lebanon

Photo Illustration- President Trump and PM Netanyahu

Israel’s government is concerned that the U.S. is effectively legitimizing Iran’s influence in Lebanon and eroding Israel’s freedom of operation there through new understandings reached in Switzerland and the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran last week, two Israeli sources told Axios.

Why it matters: Iran has managed to wrap the situation in Lebanon into its negotiations with the U.S. to support its proxy, Hezbollah. The Trump administration accepts that it must now contain Israel’s actions in Lebanon to advance its diplomacy with Iran.

Israeli officials worry the new understandings will undermine months of efforts by the U.S. and Israel to weaken Hezbollah and decrease Iran’s influence in Lebanon.

More immediately, they’re also worried about pushback from D.C. each time they want to conduct a strike on Lebanese soil, as well as pressure from President Trump to withdraw from southern Lebanon while the Hezbollah threat still exists.

The U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding stipulates that both countries and their allies will end all hostilities, including in Lebanon — and will ensure that country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, which are undermined by Israel’s ongoing occupation in southern Lebanon.

There were several rounds of fighting in the days after the memorandum was signed, though the latest ceasefire renewal has held since Saturday.

Iran threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz and skip the Switzerland talks if Israel continued its attacks.

Once the talks actually began on Sunday, Lebanon was one of the key issues discussed. The parties agreed to create a new “deconfliction cell,” together with Lebanon and the Pakistani and Qatari mediators, to ensure the ceasefire holds.

together with Lebanon and the Pakistani and Qatari mediators, to ensure the ceasefire holds. The deconfliction cell agreed between the United States and Lebanon (with Iran) is a communication mechanism established to ensure adherence to the termination of military hostilities in Lebanon

agreed between the United States and Lebanon (with Iran) is a communication mechanism established to ensure adherence to the termination of military hostilities in Lebanon Israeli sources claim that new U.S.-Iran agreements on Lebanon erode previous understandings reached between the Netanyahu government and the Biden administration in 2024, which were blessed by the incoming Trump administration.

Under the November 2024 Lebanon ceasefire agreement, brokered by the Biden administration, Israel retained the right to act against both imminent threats and emerging threats posed by Hezbollah. Under the current conditions, Israel’s freedom of action appears to be limited to imminent threats only.

And while the previous ceasefire-monitoring mechanism involved Israel, Lebanon, the U.S. and France, this time Israel is not a direct participant, while Iran is.

Furthermore, the Biden-era monitoring mechanism was focused on coordination to dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in southern Lebanon, while this one will focus on deconfliction between the Israeli military and Hezbollah.

An Israeli source said that while the nuclear elements of the U.S.-Iran deal concerned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he is currently much more worried about the Lebanon part.

One reason is that Israel’s actions against Hezbollah have enormous domestic political salience ahead of October’s elections.

“Bibi is hysterical about it,” the source said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

In recent days, Netanyahu asked his close confidant Ron Dermer, who left government several months ago, to urgently use his relationships within Trump’s team to try to influence the U.S.-Iran talks on Lebanon, according to the same Israeli source.

Netanyahu asked his close confidant Ron Dermer, who left government several months ago, to urgently use his relationships within Trump’s team to try to influence the U.S.-Iran talks on Lebanon, according to the same Israeli source. The source claimed Dermer’s involvement helped lead to a Truth Social post in which Trump threatened to strike Iran if it didn’t restrain Hezbollah.

A U.S. official confirmed Dermer’s participation and said U.S. negotiators in Switzerland spoke with him several times Sunday to brief him on the Iran talks and get his input. “We were transparent with them,” the official said.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is willing to accept the new mechanism as long as it is led by the U.S., according to a Lebanese official.

Vice President JD Vance and Trump’s envoy Jared Kushner briefed Aoun on the deconfliction mechanism in a call Monday morning.

A senior U.S. official contended that Iran has been deeply involved in Lebanon for decades and claimed Israel doesn’t have to be concerned about the new mechanism for Lebanon.

Axios