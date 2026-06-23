5th round of Lebanon-Israel talks kick off as Aoun calls for complete Israeli withdrawal and end to foreign interference

The fifth round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel began Tuesday in Washington, DC, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA)

NNA reported that the latest round of talks, covering both security and political issues, got underway at the US State Department headquarters in the US capital.

End of foreign interference and the occupation of southern Lebanon

Commenting on the taks Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said;

“Today, and in the coming two days, we embark on a new round of talks, which we hope will be decisive in achieving what we desire for the good of our nation and our people. We see this good in restoring Lebanon’s full sovereignty over every inch of its territory and extending the state’s authority over all our land,”

He stressed that he will accept nothing less than “the complete end of the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon and the end of all foreign interference.”

“Our only option is our national sovereignty, and our sole hope is the Lebanese state, which alone can protect everyone, safeguard the freedoms and dignity of all, reward sacrifices, and eliminate all forms of fear and injustice,” Aoun went on to say.

“The developments of the past few days have proven the soundness of our choice to pursue negotiations, as it is the only internationally recognized method for achieving national goals and restoring all rights,” Aoun said.

and added:”This is the lesson of our contemporary history” and “the will of our people.”