Trump orders Iran to stop Hezbollah from ‘causing trouble,’ threatens new strikes

US President Donald Trump speaks next to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, DC, US, May 27, 2026.(photo credit: REUTERS/Evan Vucci)

“If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again,” he added.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran to stop supporting proxies in Lebanon, warning that he could resume strikes on the country should they fail to do so in a Sunday Truth Social post.

“Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble,” Trump wrote, implying Hezbollah.

“If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again,” he added.

Additionally, Trump warned Iran not to close the Strait of Hormuz in an overnight conversation, Fox News reported Sunday.

“You close it, and you won’t have a country,” Trump said he told Iranian officials, according to the Fox News report. “You won’t even make it back to your f***ing country.”

JP