Cautious calm returns to South Lebanon

Smoke rises to the sky following an Israeli military strike in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel, Friday, June 19, 2026.

A state of cautious calm is being observed across southern Lebanon and the country as a whole

After two days of intense military escalation, no airstrikes or artillery shelling have been recorded today

According to local media , the death toll from the intensive Israeli bombardment that targeted Lebanon over the past two days has exceeded 110 people, a significant figure compared to previous periods.

The Israeli Army Radio also reported a “major shift in military operational policy,” involving an almost complete restriction on shelling in southern Lebanon.

But Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli army is besieging approximately 30 Hezbollah fighters within a tunnel network in the “Ali al-Tahir” hills area.

The newspaper noted that, despite receiving official orders to cease fire, Israeli forces will not withdraw from the vicinity of the besieged area for the time being.

More Israel Lebanon talks

The next round of Lebanese-Israeli talks are due in Washington from June 23 to 25, the US state department said on Friday.

The announcement came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun spoke by phone on Friday.

Aoun said a “comprehensive ceasefire” must serve as a “fundamental basis” for any direct negotiations with Israel. The Lebanese president also thanked Rubio for “the support of the United States for Lebanon”, according to his office.