Vance postpones Iran talks trip amidst a shaky ceasefire in Lebanon

Vice President JD Vance postponed a planned trip to Switzerland for U.S.-Iran talks expected to begin Friday, the White House said.

Why it matters: The White House said the reason for the change of plans was “logistics.” But there were some indications that the background for the decision is connected to the shaky ceasefire in Lebanon.

At a press conference on Thursday, Vance said the plans for the talks hadn’t been finalized and mentioned the fact that Iranian officials might have technical challenges with their travel arrangements.

“The U.S. delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity. But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable,” the White House said in a statement on Thursday night.

“As of now the Vice President is not departing tonight. We look forward to beginning technical talks as soon as possible.”

On Thursday afternoon, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei authorized Iranian negotiators to conduct direct talks with the U.S., while stressing it ‘does not signify acceptance of the enemy’s views.’”

Several hours later, Iran’s chief negotiator Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a statement thanking Khamenei and vowing to maintain Iran’s red lines in the talks with the U.S., but didn’t mention any change of plans.

A U.S. official said Tehran’s claims about alleged Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon could be the reason for the talks not happening on Friday.

Israel’s military conducted a strike in southern Lebanon earlier on Thursday, killing four people.

On Thursday night, after the Israeli ambassador’s statement and before Vance announced he wasn’t going, intense fighting between the Israeli military and Hezbollah erupted in southern Lebanon.

On Thursday afternoon President Trump wrote on Truth Social that the U.S. “is committed to PEACE” and called on all parties in the region to allow the negotiations “to beautifully unfold”.

“We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel,” he wrote.

Shortly after, Lebanese Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri issued a statement in response stressing that in order to facilitate the U.S.-Iran negotiations in Switzerland “I reaffirm Lebanon’s position and Hezbollah’s commitment to the ceasefire, provided that Israel fully and comprehensively abides by it.”

Then, the Israeli ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter wrote on X that Israel remains committed to the ceasefire agreement with the government of Lebanon.

“If Hezbollah does not violate the agreement, it will be kept. Under all circumstances, Israel retains its right to respond to attacks against it and to thwart threats to its territory, citizens and soldiers,” he stressed.

(Axios)