US Treasury sanctions Hezbollah-aligned officials including Franjieh as it intensifies pressure to disarm the Iran-backed militia

File – Suleiman Frangieh (L) is shown with former slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah . Franjieh was Hezbollah’s presidential candidate but was unable to secure the votes needed to be elected by the Lebanese Parliament

WASHINGTON—Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating Hezbollah-aligned Lebanese officials, as well as members of a Hezbollah-associated business network overseen by Alaa Hassan Hamieh, also known as Alaa Hamieh. The Lebanese officials designated today have used their influence to obstruct Lebanon’s peace process and delay the disarmament of Hezbollah. OFAC is also expanding upon the March 20, 2026 designations of Alaa Hamieh and his business network by targeting additional interlocutors in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Oman who raise funds, execute contracts, and operate front companies to generate revenue for Hezbollah.

“Hezbollah must disarm for Lebanon to achieve a secure and prosperous future,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “Treasury will continue to target Hezbollah’s financial networks and hold accountable those who enable the group to undermine the Lebanese state and threaten prospects for lasting peace.”

Today’s action is being taken pursuant to the counterterrorism authority, Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended. The U.S. Department of State designated Hezbollah as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to E.O. 13224 on October 31, 2001, and as a Foreign Terrorist Organization pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act on October 8, 1997.

HEZBOLLAH-ALIGNED LEBANESE OFFICIALS

Hezbollah relies on a network of officials to maintain power and exert influence through all levels of the Lebanese political and security establishment. Sleiman Antoine Frangieh is the leader of the Lebanese Marada Movement and has used his strategic alliance with Hezbollah to benefit his own political ambitions. Frangie accepted financial support from Hezbollah in exchange for supporting Hezbollah’s efforts to target the parliamentary seats of reformist and independent members of parliament in Lebanese parliamentary elections.

Deputy Head of Hezbollah’s political council Mahmoud Qamati coordinates cash smuggling from Iran for Hezbollah and advocates for Hezbollah’s interests in Lebanon.

Sleiman Antoine Frangieh is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods and services to or in support of, Hezbollah. Mahmoud Qamati is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having acted or purported to act on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Hezballah.

ALAA HAMIEH AND MUHAMMAD AL-BAZZAL’S HEZBOLLAH PROJECTS

Alaa Hamieh and U.S.-designated Bahaa Addin Hashem (Hashem) are co-owners of Lebanon-based Globe Technology Providers SARL (Globe SARL), which is the technical arm of the Hizballah-linked, Syria-based company Al-‘Ahd Company for Trade and Investment (Al-‘Ahd Company). In early 2024, Hezbollah finance team official Muhammad Al-Bazzal was instrumental in initiating Globe SARL’s contracts with the former al-Assad regime in Syria. The al-Assad regime — a critical ally of Hezbollah — agreed that U.S.-designated Hezbollah finance team company G.M. Farm, represented by its local agent, al-Assad regime henchman Yasar Husayn Ibrahim’s business Al-‘Ahd Company, would supply and operate equipment for fees of nearly ten million dollars. Profits from Globe SARL’s projects were divided between Hizballah-controlled Talaqi Group,Al-‘Ahd Company, and Globe SARL, which also runs various other projects generating revenue for the Hizballah finance team. Alaa Hamieh owns and controls Oman-based Globe International SPC, which is a subsidiary of Globe SARL. Globe International SPC’s bank accounts were used to process payments worth hundreds of thousands of dollars for Alaa Hamieh, including transfers related to Hezbollah projects and designated companies Calllync Spolka Z Organiczona Odpowiedzialnosciaand Calllync Telekomunikacijske Storitve D.O.O.

In July 2025, Muhammad Al-Bazzal, Alaa Hamieh, and Maya Boustany, designated for her multiple roles at Alaa Hamieh’s companies, collaborated to establish an insurance company in Iraq. The new company, Al-Shafa Administrative Services Limited (Al-Shafa), was led by Alaa Hamieh’s employee, Chief Executive Officer Wael Costanteen, and purported to focus on insurance management services. In 2017, Alaa Hamieh founded Lebanon-based Tyke SAL, which is registered to engage in a variety of commercial and real estate activities. In September 2023, Alaa Hamieh’s brother, Muhammad Hassan Hamieh (Muhammad Hamieh), took over Alaa Hamieh’s shares in Tyke SAL and joined the board of directors of the company. As of December 2025, Muhammad Hamieh runs Tyke SAL.

Globe SARL is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for being owned, controlled, or directed by, or having acted or purported to act on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Alaa Hamieh and Hashem. Al-‘Ahd Company is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods and services to or in support of, G.M. Farm. Al-Shafa, Wael Costanteen, and Globe International SPC are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for being owned, controlled, or directed by, or having acted or purported to act on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Alaa Hamieh. Tyke SAL is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for being owned, controlled, or directed by, or having acted or purported to act on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Muhammad Hamieh.

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated or blocked persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt, OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of blocked persons.

Violations of U.S. sanctions may result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties on U.S. and foreign persons. OFAC may impose civil penalties for sanctions violations on a strict liability basis. OFAC’s Economic Sanctions Enforcement Guidelines provide more information regarding OFAC’s enforcement of U.S. economic sanctions. In addition, financial institutions and other persons may risk exposure to sanctions for engaging in certain transactions or activities involving designated or otherwise blocked persons. The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated or blocked person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person. Non-U.S. persons are also prohibited from causing or conspiring to cause U.S. persons to wittingly or unwittingly violate U.S. sanctions, as well as engaging in conduct that evades U.S. sanctions. Individuals located in the U.S. or abroad who provide information about sanctions violations to FinCEN’s whistleblower incentive program may be eligible for awards if the information they provide leads to a successful enforcement action that results in monetary penalties exceeding $1,000,000.

Furthermore, engaging in certain transactions involving the persons designated today may risk the imposition of secondary sanctions on participating foreign financial institutions. OFAC can prohibit or impose strict conditions on opening or maintaining, in the United States, a correspondent account or a payable-through account of a foreign financial institution that knowingly conducts or facilitates any significant transaction on behalf of a person who is designated pursuant to the relevant authority.

The power and integrity of OFAC sanctions derive not only from OFAC’s ability to designate and add persons to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove persons from the SDN List consistent with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior. For information concerning the process for seeking removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN List, or to submit a request, please refer to OFAC’s guidance on Filing a Petition for Removal from an OFAC List.

US Treasury