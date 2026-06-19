Live update-Fighting in south Lebanon kills 21 Lebanese, 4 Israeli soldiers

Smoke rises near Beaufort Castle following an Israeli military strike in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel, June 19, 2026. © Leo Correa, AP

Here is the latest on the war in Lebanon and US Iran talks

Israel’s military launched air strikes across southern Lebanon overnight into Friday, killing 21, according to Lebanese health officials, and Hezbollah reported intense fighting in the area. Israel said four soldiers had also been killed. The fighting threatened the US-Iran peace deal, which includes a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon.

Uncertainty remains amid postponed US-Iran talks and continued fighting in Lebanon

Switzerland has announced that talks planned between the US and Iran are postponed.

Iran’s supreme leader voiced skepticism over the deal after it was signed and US Vice President JD Vance cancelled his trip to Geneva.

Iran deal fails to address rights inside country, UN experts say

The US-Iran framework deal agreed this week to end the Middle East war largely fails to address the situation of long-suffering Iranians, UN rights experts said.

A group of 18 independent UN rights experts said they welcomed the deal, but their statement warned that “any agreement that fails to address the human rights situation in Iran will be fundamentally incomplete”.

“The memorandum focuses almost entirely on military withdrawal, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear commitments, sanctions relief and a $300 billion reconstruction fund,” they pointed out.

“The Iranian people – who have suffered enormously from both external military aggression and internal repression – are barely visible in this framework.”

Iran says ships should submit Hormuz transit requests 48 hours in advance

Iran’s maritime authority said that all ships seeking to cross the Strait of Hormuz should submit a transit request “48 hours in advance”, despite its reopening after a US-Iran agreement to end the war.

“To avoid delays at the entrance or exit of the Strait of Hormuz, it is essential that transit requests, complete with all the required information, are submitted at least 48 hours prior to arriving at the strait area,” the Persian Gulf Strait Authority said on X.

Netherlands redirects frigate to Strait of Hormuz for possible mission

The ⁠Netherlands said ​it had redirected a ​frigate towards the Strait of Hormuz, in order to be able to join a ​possible ‌international mission there.

The air defence ⁠frigate is currently in the Indo-Pacific region, and ‌would take several weeks to arrive ⁠in the region of the Strait of Hormuz, defence minister Dilan Yesilgoz ​said in a letter to ‌parliament.

Iran FM says Israel wants ‘permanent war’ after Israeli minister says Lebanon ‘must burn’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israel of wanting “permanent war” following remarks from its far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir saying “all Lebanon must burn” after four Israeli soldiers were killed there.

“This is not a rant by a random genocidal lunatic. It’s a public post by the national security minister of the Israeli regime. The genocidal death cult headquartered in Tel Aviv is a threat to all of humanity. It threatens all humans. Its only interest is permanent war,” Araghchi said on X.

Iran says US bears direct responsibility for Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Iran condemned ​Israeli attacks ​on Lebanon and warned of their consequences for ​regional ‌peace ⁠and security, saying the US bore direct responsibility for ⁠the situation.

Referring to the US-Iran ​memorandum of understanding reached ‌this week, Iran’s Foreign Ministry ‌spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said a ​halt to the war in Lebanon was ​an integral part of ​the agreement ​to end hostilities on ​all fronts and added that Iran would take all necessary ⁠measures to protect ⁠its ​interests, security and allies.

France24/ AFP