Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed that the party is confronting what he described as the “most dangerous scheme” targeting the Resistance in Lebanon . He argued that the ongoing political, economic, and security pressures aim to dismantle the Resistance and completely remove it from the Lebanese landscape.

In a speech delivered during the central Ashura gathering in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs, Qassem stated that Israel has failed to break the party’s convictions or resolve. He emphasized that “heavy losses are still preferable to surrender and defeat,” stressing that the party remains committed to enduring sacrifices and hardships.

He characterized current events as part of a comprehensive plot targeting the Resistance and its support base. He noted that this scheme included—in his words—attempts to block the flow of weapons and technology via air, sea, and land crossings, as well as efforts to obstruct reconstruction and impose a financial blockade designed to weaken the party’s ability to recover.

Qassem stated that the United States is spearheading this campaign “in every detail,” noting that various international intelligence agencies are participating in the pressure exerted on both the party and the Lebanese state.

He also addressed attempts to sow internal discord, pointing to “incitement to create strife between the Army and the Resistance,” alongside efforts to stoke Sunni-Shiite and Shiite-Christian tensions. He affirmed that these attempts had failed, thanks to the awareness of the Lebanese people and the relevant institutions.

Regarding regional affairs, Qassem revealed that pressure had been exerted on Syria to engage in a confrontation against the party from the east; however, according to him, Damascus did not yield to this pressure. He affirmed that, from the outset of the confrontation, the party chose a path of steadfastness and perseverance, adding that the post-March 2nd phase imposed a new set of dynamics and stressing that the party “will not revert to the pre-March 2nd status quo.”

He also announced that the party had spent the recent period enhancing its military capabilities—including drones and weaponry suited to the battle—emphasizing that this was achieved through the efforts of its own personnel and internal expertise.

Qassem concluded by asserting that the scheme to eliminate Hezbollah has “failed,” predicting that Israel will ultimately be forced to withdraw from Lebanese territory, and stressing that the party has devised a long-term plan and will continue to operate according to it in the coming phase. He did not disclose any details about Hezbollah’s long term plans .

According to analysts Hezbollah was never created to be a resistance movement . Was created only to serve Iran’s schemes in the region and beyond regardless of the consequences to Lebanon.

Lebanon and Israel are projected to have a peace agreement within months . This will eliminate any role for any resistance movement and the Lebanese Army will be the sole defender of Lebanon.

Lebanon Debate