Al-Hajjar: There is no salvation for Lebanon except by rallying around the state

Lebanon’s Minister of Interior and Municipalities Ahmed Al-Hajjar

Lebanon Minister of Interior stressed that there is no salvation for Lebanon except by rallying around the state and we have achieved tangible progress in combating drug smuggling by dismantling trafficking networks

Minister of Interior and Municipalities Ahmed Al-Hajjar stated that “the government has taken the necessary decisions to strengthen its deployment and extend state authority—relying exclusively on its own forces—across the entire Lebanese territory,” expressing hope that “a full Israeli withdrawal will be achieved as soon as possible, enabling the Lebanese state to regain control over all Lebanese soil.”

In an interview with Alhurra TV, he noted that “the current government and the President’s term have proven to be staunchly sovereign-minded, seeking only to bring stability and security to Lebanon,” emphasizing that “there is no salvation for Lebanon and the Lebanese people other than by rallying around the state.”

Regarding Saudi Arabia’s decision to resume imports from Lebanon, Hajjar described this “welcome move” as a reflection of “Saudi Arabia’s enduring commitment to supporting Lebanon and the Lebanese people.” He explained that the decision was the result of efforts made by Lebanese security agencies—particularly those under the Ministry of Interior—in close coordination with their Saudi counterparts.

He highlighted that “the Lebanese state has made tangible progress in combating drug smuggling by dismantling trafficking networks, seizing manufacturing facilities and quantities of narcotics, arresting a large number of wanted individuals, and tightening controls at border crossings and frontiers.” Regarding the possibility of a Syrian military intervention in Lebanon, he noted that “Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has expressed his lack of desire to intervene in Lebanese affairs,” pointing out that “through ongoing coordination, Lebanon perceives Syria’s keenness to establish the best possible relations with it,” and affirming that “Lebanon is also working to develop these relations.”