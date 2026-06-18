Israel’s presence in Lebanon violates deal – Iranian foreign ministry claims

File- Iranian Foreign ‌Minister Abbas Araqchi. was reportedly never authorized by Lebanon to negotiate on its behalf with the US. Lebanon is reportedly seriously considering severing diplomatic ties with Iran because of its support for its proxy Hezbollah

The continued presence of Israel in Lebanon would be a “violation” of the deal to end the war, Iran’s foreign ministry says.

According to Iranian state TV, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei says “necessary measures” will be taken if Israel continues to “occupy” Lebanon.

Lebanon has emerged as a key sticking point in the deal – Israel says it is not included.

Lebanon refuses to allow Iran to negotiate on its behalf

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun says his country’s talks with Israel are “independent” to the US-Iran deal.

Neither Israel nor Lebanon were involved in the US Iran talks .

Iran and mediator Pakistan insist a ceasefire in Lebanon remains central to the memorandum of understanding set to be signed by US and Iranian officials as early as Friday.

A US version of the deal – shared with the BBC by senior officials – calls for the “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon”.

BBC