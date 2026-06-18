Iran’s top negotiator says country’s ‘finger on the trigger’, and distrust of US remains

FILE – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who agreed the deal with the Trump administration, says his distrust of the US remains, and Iran’s “finger is on the trigger”.

In comments made to state broadcaster Fars, Ghalibaf – Iran’s parliamentary speaker – says that even if there is a final peace agreement, “it is still not trustworthy”.

“Our finger is on the trigger, and if the enemy does not understand the language of logic, we will enter again with the language of power,” he says.

Ghalibaf’s comments come after Trump said the US would “bomb the hell” out of Iran if it didn’t stick to the terms of the deal.

BBC