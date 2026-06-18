Iran’s supreme leader says Trump signed the deal out of desperation

Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in Tehran in 2024. He has not been seen in Public after his father was assassinated Photo: Hamed Jafarnejad/ISNA/AFP via Getty Images

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei authorized Iranian negotiators to conduct direct talks with the U.S. but stressed it “does not signify acceptance of the enemy’s views”.

Why it matters: Khamenei’s comments in a written statement in his Telegram channel were his first response to the signing of the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU).

Iranian negotiators have been waiting for his public “green light” before heading to Switzerland for a first round of negotiations with the U.S. planned for Friday or Saturday.

The Iranian supreme leader, who was wounded in an Israeli strike on his father’s residence during the opening days of the war, has not been seen or heard publicly since.