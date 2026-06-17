Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to visit White House soon, Trump says

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun would soon visit the White House.

“The president is going to be coming over to see us very shortly, over the next week or two,” Trump told reporters in France on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

Trump did not immediately provide further details on the visit, but he called Aoun a “good man.”

LBCI reported that the next round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon would occur June 23-25. The US has hosted four rounds of talks between the two countries since April.

Trump said Tuesday he has a “great relationship” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but that last weekend’s strikes in Lebanon were “vicious” and “too much.”

He made the comments from Évian-les-Bains, France, where he is attending the G7 summit of leading industrialized nations. The summit is coming as Mr. Trump and Iran inked a truce to extend the ceasefire, which is expected to be formalized Friday in Switzerland.

Mr. Trump said Tuesday that Netanyahu “has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon.”

“[I] didn’t like where two hours before we’re signing the agreement that there was an attack in Lebanon, in Beirut,” Mr. Trump said Tuesday. He also described the attack as “vicious,” saying it was “too much.”

“You know, you can do too much also, but we’ve had a very effective relationship,” Mr. Trump said. “Without us, without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel, because no other president was willing to do what I did.”

LBC/ AM