CIA director doubts Iran’s intentions on deal with US

Photo- CIA Director John Ratcliffe at a cabinet meeting in May. Photo: Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty

CIA Director John Ratcliffe told President Trump and other senior officials that intelligence gathered by U.S. intelligence agencies raised serious doubts about Iran’s willingness to make the nuclear concessions the U.S. is seeking in any final deal, according to three sources familiar with those discussions.

Ratcliffe isn’t the only skeptic in Trump’s top team. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have both expressed concerns and raised questions about the deal in internal discussions, while Vice President Vance and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner advocated for it, according to two of the sources.

There were a series of high-level meetings about the deal between Trump and his advisers in the lead-up to Sunday’s announcement.