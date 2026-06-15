“Neither the ‘Great Satan’ nor the ‘Mini Satan’ can bring down the Lebanese government, Hamdan warns

File photo- Brigadier General Mustafa Hamdan

Brigadier General Mustafa Hamdan, Secretary General of the “Independent Nasserist Movement – ​​Al-Mourabitoun,” stated that “neither the ‘Great Satan’ nor the ‘Mini Satan’ can bring down the government—or, to put it more politely, change it” .

He was reportedly referring to Iran as the Great Satan and Hezbollah as the Mini Satan. Hezbollah in Arabic means the ‘party of God’

He added: “Read the Taif Agreement carefully—with a fresh, precise, and in-depth perspective—unless you have decided to stage a coup against the Constitution amidst ‘deals of devils.’ Do not dare to encroach upon the office of the Prime Minister … Beware of playing with fire in times of chaos.”

Both Iran and Hezbollah have recently attacked PM Nawaf Salam who along with president Joseph Aoun and the majority of the Lebanese have been calling for disarming Iran’s proxy Hezbollah.

Hezbollah was created in 1982 by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) as a division of its Quds Force