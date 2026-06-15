Lebanon is being urged to sever ties with Iran, and use its released funds to compensate for destruction caused by Hezbollah wars

In a statement, the National Liberal Party called on the Lebanese state to “take a decisive and immediate step to completely sever diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.” The party noted that “this urgent demand aims to put an end to a long history of infringements on sovereignty and to reaffirm our categorical rejection of turning Lebanon into a platform serving foreign agendas and axes—agendas that have brought the country nothing but crises and destruction, while undermining the role of the state and its legitimate institutions.”

Compensation to Lebanon

The party also reiterated the points made in the Supreme Council’s official statement on April 30 and the position announced by MP Camille Chamoun on May 3 regarding the mechanism for compensating losses from wars imposed on Lebanon. It reaffirmed that “it is entirely unjust for the Lebanese people to pay with their lives and futures for foreign conflicts in which they had no say.” Consequently, the party called for the establishment of an international legal process to utilize Iranian funds held by the United States to compensate the Lebanese state and those directly affected.

It further argued that “recovering Lebanese rights begins with holding the party that instigated and funded the war fully liable for reconstruction costs and compensation for the severe economic losses suffered by business owners, employees, and institutions alike.”

The party asserted that “it is unacceptable to exempt those responsible for this suffering from their financial obligations, or to burden Lebanese citizens and their livelihoods with the consequences of wars forcibly imposed upon them.”