Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon is not part of the US Iran deal: US official

File Photo- A fireball rises from a building hit by an Israeli airstrike in the area of Abbasiyeh, on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, on April 8, 2026. Israel says the US deal with Iran does not apply to its conflict with Hezbollah, which entered the war on March 2 to support Iran

Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon is not a condition of the pact between the United States and Iran, said a senior US official on Monday, and Israel will have the right to defend itself against any attacks by Hezbollah.

Al Arabiya