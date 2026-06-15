Israel kills top Hezbollah commander accused of killing US soldiers in Iraq

IDF said Sunday that its forces had killed a senior Hezbollah commander accused of involvement in the kidnapping and killing of five American soldiers in Iraq in 2007.

Ali Moussa Daqdouq was killed on Friday in a “precise strike” south of the Litani River in Lebanon, the Israeli military said.

“Over the past several years, Daqdouq led much of Hezbollah’s operational planning against IDF (Israeli) soldiers along the Lebanon border,” the military said.

“In 2007, he was imprisoned by U.S. forces after orchestrating the kidnapping and murder of five American soldiers” in Iraq, the military added.

He was held by American troops until he was handed over to Iraqi officials in December 2011.

In 2012, Daqdouq was released by Iraq due to lack of evidence after being accused of plotting to kill the U.S. soldiers in the Iraqi city of Karbala.

Following his release, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on him.

“His elimination constitutes another significant blow to Hezbollah’s senior chain of command by eliminating one of the most prominent operatives responsible for terrorist activity against Israeli civilians, IDF (Israeli) soldiers, and American service members,” Israel’s army said.

According to the Israeli military, Daqdouq held several senior positions within Hezbollah in recent years, including as commander of former Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s security unit and head of the group’s infantry unit.

AFP /FRANCE 24