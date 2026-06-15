Fatah security official assassinated in Palestinian Refugee Camp in Lebanon

Photo- Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian Refugee Camp entrance near Sidon in south Lebanon

A member of the Fatah movement was assassinated in the Ain al-Hilweh camp on Hasba Street near the camp’s entrance —triggering a state of tension and a security alert in the vicinity.

Sources within the movement identified the victim as Mohammed Fathi Abdel Rahim, known as Mohammed Fathi. Following the incident, rapid mobilization by movement members and Palestinian factions was observed within the camp.

The sources stated that Fathi was an officer in the Palestinian National Security forces who was killed in the attack; another Palestinian National Security officer, Haitham Ghoutani—who was accompanying Fathi at the time of the crime—was wounded.

The sources described the assassination as “cowardly,” accusing parties with suspicious agendas of orchestrating it to undermine stability within the camp, and noting that the incident serves Israel’s interests.

In the wake of the incident, Ain al-Hilweh witnessed a major security mobilization and the implementation of strict measures on the ground, amidst calls to contain the situation and prevent a deterioration of security within the camp.