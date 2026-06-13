UAE calls reports of unlocking $billions of frozen Iranian assets “entirely false and unfounded”

Photo- Smoke and flames rise after debris from an intercepted Iranian drone strikes an oil facility at Fujairah Port, UAE. March 14th, 2026/AP-Yonhap

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has categorically denied reports that it agreed to unlock and transfer billions of dollars in frozen assets to Iran. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that allegations of any such financial transfers are “entirely false and unfounded”

The UAE’s statement was released in response to a Reuters report, which cited regional sources claiming the UAE agreed to release between $10 billion and $20 billion in frozen funds in exchange for Iran halting attacks against the Gulf nation. The original report alleged that an initial tranche of $3 billion had already been delivered.

In its official rejection, the UAE government clarified that no frozen Iranian funds have been released, transferred, or facilitated through its banking system. The ministry urged media outlets to rely only on official sources and avoid circulating unverified claims.

Earlier this week President Trump pledged to use Iran’s frozen funds to support the gulf countries and pay for damages resulting from Irans’s attacks

NEWS AGENCIES/YL