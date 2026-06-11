Ukraine-Russia war update: Moscow car bomb kills one of Putin’s army generals

Photo- Russian opposition outlets and war-monitoring Telegram channels identified the victim as Damir Davydov .Ukrainian reports said he helped organize logistical support for Russia’s invasion

Russian general Davydov was handling the defence ministry’s missile and artillery wing

The Kremlin has responded after a car bomb in Moscow reportedly killed a Russian general.

Damir Davydov, the head of the Russian defence ministry’s missile and artillery wing, was reportedly killed in a car explosion in Balashikha at 5.30 am on Tuesday. Russian investigators have not yet named the victim of the bombing but opened an investigation into the attack.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there had been an explosion but that the details could not be disclosed while an investigation was ongoing.

“An explosion took place, but the details, as you understand, are not subject to disclosure in connection with the investigation that is underway,” Peskov said. “Of course, this is a matter for our special services.”

Ukraine has not issued a comment on his death so far, though Kyiv has claimed responsibility for several attacks on Russian generals since the start of Vladimir Putin’s war.

Another car bombing took place in southwestern Moscow, attempting to target an employee of a scientific production enterprise.

Russia is facing almost daily Ukrainian attacks on its oil infrastructure. Residents in occupied Crimea are forced to ration gas after Ukrainian drone attacks

Investigators arrested two suspects, reporting that a teenage girl was told by unidentified people to pick up the bomb and handed it to a teenage boy who placed it on the car along with a GPS tracker, the committee said.

Independent . UK