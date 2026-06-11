Lebanon to resume exports to Saudi Arabia after president Aoun and PM Salam contacted the Saudi leader

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah called Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to convey a directive from Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to resume Lebanese exports to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in response to a request from President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

The decision comes in light of the positive steps taken by the Lebanese government toward rebuilding state institutions, the achievements made by specialized teams over the past year, and the cooperation demonstrated by the Lebanese side, including the provision of required pledges.

During the call, the Saudi Foreign Minister affirmed the Kingdom’s support for Lebanon’s stability, its sovereignty over its entire territory, and the well-being of its people. He also expressed confidence that Lebanese authorities would take all necessary measures to ensure Lebanese territory is not used as a platform to harm brotherly nations.

Renewed confidence Lebanon: says Minister Marcos

In a call with Al-Hadath channel, Minister of Information Dr. Paul Morcos stated that the move by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to open its markets to Lebanese products is characteristic of the Kingdom, which has long supported Lebanon both politically and economically. He noted that this step would restore confidence in Lebanese exports and comes as a welcome response to a request made by the President of the Republic, General Joseph Aoun, and the Prime Minister, Dr. Nawaf Salam, to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman—addressing the backlog of exports that had burdened the Lebanese economy. This move reflects renewed confidence in Lebanese institutions under the current presidential term and its first government, particularly regarding the tightened oversight of border crossings by security and regulatory agencies deployed by the government. Furthermore, it paves the way for opening other Arab markets to Lebanese exports—products long renowned for their quality, excellence, and unique characteristics, despite the issues that had tarnished their reputation in recent years and which the latest government measures have now resolved.

Minister Morcos also observed that the attributes of a sovereign state are gradually returning, citing, for instance, the recent reopening of the Martyr President René Moawad Airport in Qlaiaat, despite the ongoing war.

Lebanon Files( Translated from Arabic