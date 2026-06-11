Iran war updates: U.S. ends its strikes on Iran CENTCOM said

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CENTCOM said the U.S. launched another round of strikes on Iran after President Trump said Wednesday that Tehran has “taken too long to negotiate a deal” and will “pay the price.” He told reporters earlier at the White House he would hit Iran “hard” as the ceasefire between the countries appeared to crumble with an earlier exchange of fire sparked by the downing of a U.S. Army helicopter.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the U.S. will hit “key facilities” in Iran overnight.

Iran said it retaliated earlier Wednesday for U.S. strikes by launching new attacks targeting U.S. military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. There were no immediate reports of impacts, only weapons interceptions.



Strikes on Iran over for now, CENTCOM says

The latest round of U.S. strikes on Iran have concluded, U.S. Central Command said Wednesday night.

“CENTCOM forces launched strikes on Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran,” CENTCOM said. “U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters.”

CENTCOM denies Iran’s claim the Strait of Hormuz is closed

U.S. Central Command on Wednesday night denied Iran’s claim that the Strait of Hormuz was closed following a new wave of strikes on the country.

“Commercial ships are continuing to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz tonight,” CENTCOM said on social media.

Traffic through the strait, a key waterway for transporting oil, has slowed significantly since the start of the war. Earlier Wednesday, President Trump said efforts to help guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz have resulted in 100 million barrels of oil being moved through the channel as part of a “secret mission.”

Trump says he spoke with top Iranian officials after renewed bombing

President Trump told Fox News’ Trey Yingst that he has spoken directly with top Iranian officials following the latest wave of U.S. strikes, and that they asked for the bombing to stop.

According to Yingst, Mr. Trump, who said he was in the White House Situation Room with Vice President JD Vance, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, said the strikes have included 49 Tomahawk missiles that have struck targets as close as 40 miles from Tehran.

Mr. Trump also said U.S. fighter jets are taking out radar and air defense systems in southwest Iran.

Mr. Trump told Yingst the latest bombing campaign would end soon, and that Israel is not involved in the strikes. Asked what would happen if Iran doesn’t agree to a peace deal, the president said: “We’ll bomb the s*** out of them tomorrow night.”

CBS