Iran war live: US launches new strikes in Iran after Trump vowed to attack ‘very hard’

HERE IS THE LATEST

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington would hit Iran hard in coming hours and strike ‘key facilities’ after President Donald Trump said US would attack Iran ‘very hard’

Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared and Tehran vows to attack new US targets if attacked, according to Tasnim news agency

It follows an exchange of fire which marks one of the most significant escalations since Washington and Tehran agreed to a ceasefire in April

Trump said a secret US military mission enabled vessels carrying 100 million barrels of oil to exit the Strait of Hormu

Iranian media report more explosions



IRNA news agency said explosions in Qeshm and Hengam were caused by projectile hits of a military nature

Citing its reporter, IRNA said several explosions have been heard in Bandar Abbas near airport and airbase

Mehr news agency said several explosions have been heard in the Iranian port of Gorgan

Press TV said a location in Sirik has been hit by “enemy” projectiles

Mehr reported clashes at sea between Iranian and U.S. forces

US says it has begun ‘self-defense strikes’ on Iran

U.S. Central Command said its forces began launching what it called “self-defense strikes” at 5:15 p.m. Washington (2115 GMT) .





US will bomb ‘key facilities’ in Iran on Wednesday, Hegseth says

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States will hit Iran hard on Wednesday and bomb “key facilities.”

“We will strike them hard tonight, and hopefully Iran makes a good decision,” Hegseth told reporters at the U.S. military’s Central Command, referring to U.S. demands that Iran agree to a deal to stop hostilities.

“Central Command will be busy tonight because President Trump said we will be hitting Iran hard, and we will be,” the defense secretary said.

He added: “We will hit them hard on our terms on the targets that improve the environment for us to operate in and undermine the capabilities that Iran wants to have.”

REUTERS