Iran live updates: US begins strikes after Hegseth promised ‘busy’ night

Ahead of the latest round of U.S. strikes, President Donald Trump huddled with key members of his national security team to discuss the scope of the attacks as well as the anticipated impact on negotiations, according to two U.S. officials.

One official said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other top administration officials have been in contact with their counterparts in the Gulf states as they brace for what is widely expected to be a larger retaliatory response from Iran than what occurred Tuesday.

Another official said the Qatari delegation that traveled to Iran earlier (and has since left) did so as part of a last-ditch effort to preserve what remained of the ceasefire, but that they were unable to demonstrate enough meaningful progress to make a case for more time.

The Qatari mediators are expected to keep the lines of communication open as the administration ratchets up kinetic pressure on Iran to come to the table.

US striking ‘multiple targets’ in Iran: CENTCOM

For a second night in a row, the U.S. military is striking “multiple targets” in Iran on President Donald Trump’s orders, according to a post by U.S. Central Command.

“U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction,” CENTCOM said in a post. “The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.”

Hegseth: US military ‘will be busy tonight’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the U.S. military “will be busy tonight” in Iran during remarks after visiting the U.S. Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday.

“Central Command will be busy tonight because President Trump said we will be hitting Iran hard, and we will be. Because Iran has a chance to make a good deal, a great deal to codify what they said they’ve been willing to do, and they haven’t been willing to do it,” Hegseth told reporters.

“As President Trump said, they’ve been tap, tap, tapping. You can see when someone’s trying to tap, tap, tap on a deal. Instead, they’re going to have tap, tap, tap bombs dropping on key facilities in Iran from the United States of America,” Hegseth continued. “And that’s not because we want to restart anything we don’t have to restart. It’s because we are, the War Department is prepared to set the terms to ensure that we get the kind of deal President Trump expects.”

Israeli defense minister says war with Iran ‘far from over’

Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened force against Iran if it strikes Israel again, saying the war is “far from over.”

“We must not think that the work is done, the campaign against Iran is far from over. If Iran attacks Israel, it will suffer a severe blow, as we did a few days ago. The IDF is prepared to attack Iran with great force,” Katz said speaking in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

“We continue to attack Hezbollah terrorists everywhere for the sake of the security of the northern communities and the State of Israel, and we categorically reject Iran’s threats and its attempt to link the arenas,” he said.

Iran says it will ‘stand firm against any pressure or threat’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says the country will “stand firm” amid threats from the U.S. of more attacks against the country, denouncing threats against Iranian infrastructure.

“Threats to target them – from transportation networks to the electricity and water industries – are not a show of strength but a sign of desperation in the face of a nation’s will,” he said.

Pezeshkian’s post comes after President Donald Trump said his administration would be “attacking [Iran] very hard.”

Iran “will stand firm against any pressure or threat,” Pezeshkian said.

Trump says US assisted over 200 vessels in traveling through Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump said the U.S. assisted vessels in traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, saying the effort resulted in over 100 million barrels of oil traveling through the passage and into the open market.

The U.S. worked to execute a “secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Strait of Hormuz” resulting in more than 200 ships “safely” traveling through the Strait, Trump said in a post on social media Wednesday.

“This wildly successful effort is because the UNITED STATES of AMERICA CONTROLS the Strait of Hormuz — NOT Iran. Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It’s over for Iran,” Trump wrote.

Earlier, Trump alluded to apparent U.S. operations to stimulate shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with Trump claiming that the U.S. took 22 ships, amounting to millions of barrels of oil, through the strait the other day.

“Do you know we’ve been taking out millions of barrels of oil? Nobody knows it. You know who doesn’t know about it? Iran, until right now,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office as he signs the Secure America Act, at the White House in Washington, June 10, 2026.Evan Vucci/Reuters

Trump claimed the U.S. “blasted” Iran’s radar, enabling the seizures.

“We took out the other night 22 ships late at night with no lights, because they don’t have any radar,” Trump said, claiming “that’s why oil’s $85 a barrel.”

Earlier Wednesday, Trump said on social media that nothing is getting through the U.S. Naval blockade at the Strait of Hormuz “unless we want it to.” He added, “Lots of oil is getting out.”

US says it disabled vessel off coast of Oman, 3 crewmembers reported missing

U.S. Central Command said it disabled a vessel, the M/T Settebello tanker, as it transited in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday.

Three Indian crewmembers have been reported missing after the attack, according to the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions at the ship’s engine crew “after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

Twenty-one Indian crewmembers of the Settebello were rescued and India is coordinating with Omani authorities regarding the operation, the Indian ministry said.

Earlier the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center issued a warning saying local authorities received a report the tanker “experienced a fire in their engine room.”

The incident occurred 20 nautical miles northeast of Sohar, Oman, the UKMTO warning said.

India’s Foreign Ministry is condemning the attack on the ship saying the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end.

“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” the statement said.

The International Maritime Organization said it “strongly condemns” the attack of the ship sailing under the flag of Palau.

“This is simply unacceptable. My thoughts are with the families of the three missing seafarers and with all those awaiting news of the crew members,” IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.

Trump promises more attacks against Iran on Wednesday

President Donald Trump promised more attacks against Iran on Wednesday saying the two sides were “really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along, they keep playing us for suckers.”

“We have the strongest military anywhere in the world, and sometimes you’ll have to use it,” Trump said.

“Iran very simply cannot have a nuclear weapon and they won’t,” he said.

Trump says US naval blockade of Iran is ‘the most successful’ in history

President Donald Trump criticized media coverage of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports in a post to social media on Wednesday, describing the measure as “the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare.”

“NOTHING GETS THROUGH unless we want it to. IT IS A STEEL WALL! Iran is doing ZERO business, not paying their military, or any of their bills, and quickly becoming a FAILED NATION! Lots of oil is getting out. Praise be to Allah!” Trump wrote.

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Iran live updates: US begins strikes after Hegseth promised ‘busy’ night

Trump promised more attacks against Iran on Wednesday.

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US Army helicopter crashes near Strait of HormuzABC News’ Martha Raddatz tracks the latest developments in the Middle East.

ByDavid Brennan, Nadine El-Bawab, and Meredith Deliso

Last Updated: June 10, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT









President Donald Trump announced “major combat operations” against Iran on Feb. 28, with massive joint U.S.-Israeli strikes targeting military, government and infrastructure sites.

Following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire, initial U.S.-Iran talks in Pakistan in April failed to reach a peace deal.

Trump later announced the open-ended extension of the ceasefire and the continuation of a U.S. blockade until negotiations are concluded “one way or the other.”

Key Headlines

Here’s how the news is developing.

9 minutes ago

Trump huddled with national security team ahead of latest round of strikes

Ahead of the latest round of U.S. strikes, President Donald Trump huddled with key members of his national security team to discuss the scope of the attacks as well as the anticipated impact on negotiations, according to two U.S. officials.

One official said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other top administration officials have been in contact with their counterparts in the Gulf states as they brace for what is widely expected to be a larger retaliatory response from Iran than what occurred Tuesday.

Another official said the Qatari delegation that traveled to Iran earlier (and has since left) did so as part of a last-ditch effort to preserve what remained of the ceasefire, but that they were unable to demonstrate enough meaningful progress to make a case for more time.

The Qatari mediators are expected to keep the lines of communication open as the administration ratchets up kinetic pressure on Iran to come to the table.

-ABC News’ Shannon Kingston

1 hour and 11 minutes ago

US striking ‘multiple targets’ in Iran: CENTCOM

For a second night in a row, the U.S. military is striking “multiple targets” in Iran on President Donald Trump’s orders, according to a post by U.S. Central Command.

“U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction,” CENTCOM said in a post. “The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.”

1 hour and 50 minutes ago

Hegseth: US military ‘will be busy tonight’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the U.S. military “will be busy tonight” in Iran during remarks after visiting the U.S. Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday.

“Central Command will be busy tonight because President Trump said we will be hitting Iran hard, and we will be. Because Iran has a chance to make a good deal, a great deal to codify what they said they’ve been willing to do, and they haven’t been willing to do it,” Hegseth told reporters.

“As President Trump said, they’ve been tap, tap, tapping. You can see when someone’s trying to tap, tap, tap on a deal. Instead, they’re going to have tap, tap, tap bombs dropping on key facilities in Iran from the United States of America,” Hegseth continued. “And that’s not because we want to restart anything we don’t have to restart. It’s because we are, the War Department is prepared to set the terms to ensure that we get the kind of deal President Trump expects.”

3 hours and 12 minutes ago

Israeli defense minister says war with Iran ‘far from over’

Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened force against Iran if it strikes Israel again, saying the war is “far from over.”

“We must not think that the work is done, the campaign against Iran is far from over. If Iran attacks Israel, it will suffer a severe blow, as we did a few days ago. The IDF is prepared to attack Iran with great force,” Katz said speaking in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

“We continue to attack Hezbollah terrorists everywhere for the sake of the security of the northern communities and the State of Israel, and we categorically reject Iran’s threats and its attempt to link the arenas,” he said.

1:17 PM EDT

Iran says it will ‘stand firm against any pressure or threat’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says the country will “stand firm” amid threats from the U.S. of more attacks against the country, denouncing threats against Iranian infrastructure.

“Threats to target them – from transportation networks to the electricity and water industries – are not a show of strength but a sign of desperation in the face of a nation’s will,” he said.

Pezeshkian’s post comes after President Donald Trump said his administration would be “attacking [Iran] very hard.”

Iran “will stand firm against any pressure or threat,” Pezeshkian said.

12:54 PM EDT

Trump says US assisted over 200 vessels in traveling through Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump said the U.S. assisted vessels in traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, saying the effort resulted in over 100 million barrels of oil traveling through the passage and into the open market.

The U.S. worked to execute a “secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Strait of Hormuz” resulting in more than 200 ships “safely” traveling through the Strait, Trump said in a post on social media Wednesday.

“This wildly successful effort is because the UNITED STATES of AMERICA CONTROLS the Strait of Hormuz — NOT Iran. Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It’s over for Iran,” Trump wrote.

Earlier, Trump alluded to apparent U.S. operations to stimulate shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with Trump claiming that the U.S. took 22 ships, amounting to millions of barrels of oil, through the strait the other day.

“Do you know we’ve been taking out millions of barrels of oil? Nobody knows it. You know who doesn’t know about it? Iran, until right now,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office as he signs the Secure America Act, at the White House in Washington, June 10, 2026.Evan Vucci/Reuters

Trump claimed the U.S. “blasted” Iran’s radar, enabling the seizures.

“We took out the other night 22 ships late at night with no lights, because they don’t have any radar,” Trump said, claiming “that’s why oil’s $85 a barrel.”

Earlier Wednesday, Trump said on social media that nothing is getting through the U.S. Naval blockade at the Strait of Hormuz “unless we want it to.” He added, “Lots of oil is getting out.”Show More

12:43 PM EDT

US says it disabled vessel off coast of Oman, 3 crewmembers reported missing

U.S. Central Command said it disabled a vessel, the M/T Settebello tanker, as it transited in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday.

Three Indian crewmembers have been reported missing after the attack, according to the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions at the ship’s engine crew “after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

An incoming missile from U.S. forces disables the oil tanker, M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman, June 9, 2026.U.S. Central Command

Twenty-one Indian crewmembers of the Settebello were rescued and India is coordinating with Omani authorities regarding the operation, the Indian ministry said.

Earlier the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center issued a warning saying local authorities received a report the tanker “experienced a fire in their engine room.”

The incident occurred 20 nautical miles northeast of Sohar, Oman, the UKMTO warning said.

India’s Foreign Ministry is condemning the attack on the ship saying the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end.

U.S. forces disable the oil tanker, M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman, June 9, 2026.U.S. Central Command

“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” the statement said.

The International Maritime Organization said it “strongly condemns” the attack of the ship sailing under the flag of Palau.

“This is simply unacceptable. My thoughts are with the families of the three missing seafarers and with all those awaiting news of the crew members,” IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.Show More

12:06 PM EDT

Bomb was ‘lodged in the helicopter’ downed by Iran, Trump says

President Donald Trump said that the U.S. is going to be attacking Iran “very hard, resuming bombing” on Wednesday, during remarks at the White House.

“Based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do,” Trump said.

Trump said there was a bomb lodged in the helicopter that went down in the Middle East earlier this week that didn’t explode.

“It was on fire, but it didn’t explode. Those two [pilots], they knew how to fly, but they got very lucky,” Trump said.

12:04 PM EDT

Trump promises more attacks against Iran on Wednesday

President Donald Trump promised more attacks against Iran on Wednesday saying the two sides were “really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along, they keep playing us for suckers.”

“We have the strongest military anywhere in the world, and sometimes you’ll have to use it,” Trump said.

“Iran very simply cannot have a nuclear weapon and they won’t,” he said.

7:53 AM EDT

Trump says US naval blockade of Iran is ‘the most successful’ in history

President Donald Trump criticized media coverage of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports in a post to social media on Wednesday, describing the measure as “the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare.”

“NOTHING GETS THROUGH unless we want it to. IT IS A STEEL WALL! Iran is doing ZERO business, not paying their military, or any of their bills, and quickly becoming a FAILED NATION! Lots of oil is getting out. Praise be to Allah!” Trump wrote.

Iranian president calls for end to ‘neither war nor peace’ situation

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that the “neither war nor peace” situation must be resolved, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Pezeshkian said that state television occasionally broadcasts remarks of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei saying that Iran would not negotiate with the U.S., while the late leader had approved the talks to continue.

Pezeshkian added that in later discussions the former leader had emphasized the need to resolve the “neither war nor peace” situation.

“The children of this country should be able to live with hope and a clear vision of the future. The government must fulfill its responsibility by creating the necessary plans to empower the younger generation to build the country’s future,” he said.

ABC