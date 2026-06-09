Live updates:Israel vows to press military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon despite Iran’s warnings

PHOTO- A man stands amid debris following Israeli airstrikes that hit the previous day, near the archaeological site of the Roman baths in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on June 8, 2026. © Kawnat Haju, AFP

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Monday that the IDF will “continue to operate in Lebanon against the terrorist organization Hezbollah”, despite a warning from Iran that any such action would prompt the Islamic republic to take “severe” measures. Iran announced earlier Monday it was halting its operation against Israel unless “aggression and hostility” continued, including in southern Lebanon. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.

Lebanon says Israeli strike on southern city of Tyre kills 5

An Israeli strike on Tyre in southern Lebanon on Monday killed five people and wounded eight, the health ministry said, as Israel said it would continue strikes despite Iranian threats.

“An Israeli enemy raid on the city of Tyre, near the Red Cross center, resulted in 5 martyrs and 8 wounded, four of whom were Red Cross paramedics,” the ministry said in a statement.

Lebanese president makes appeal to Israeli government to pursue talks, not war

Lebanese President ​Joseph Aoun made a ​rare public appeal to the Israeli government and people in ​an ‌interview with ⁠CNN aired on Monday, ‌saying a military solution “will never provide ⁠you with security and safety” for the ​people in northern ‌Israel.

“We are ready, we are willing, we are ‌committed. Are you? If you ​are, let’s sit and talk,” said Aoun.

He said he ​would not meet ​Israeli Prime Minister ​Benjamin Netanyahu before reaching an agreement ​to end the war, which he said would be a non-aggression pact ⁠and not a full peace ⁠deal.

Lebanon says Israeli dawn strike on south killed 7, including child

An Israeli dawn strike on south Lebanon killed seven people including a woman and a child, the Lebanese health ministry said on Monday.

“The Israeli enemy raid at dawn today on the town of Zifta, Nabatieh district, resulted in 7 martyrs, including a Syrian child and a woman, and 8 wounded, including two women,” the ministry said in a statement.

Israel says will reopen schools starting Tuesday

Israel’s education ministry said on Monday that schools would reopen throughout the country the following day, after a one-day closure put in place because of Iranian missile attacks.

“In accordance with the updated directives of the Home Front Command, studies will resume tomorrow in all educational institutions throughout the country and will take place in full, in-person and within the regular educational frameworks,” the ministry wrote in a statement.

Classes in several northern communities along the Lebanese border will only be allowed to resume if they are held next to a protected space, the ministry added, due to the risk of incoming projectiles from the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

FRANCE24/ AFP