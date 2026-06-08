Live Updates: Trump tells Iran and Israel to “stop ‘shooting’”

Photo- Missiles launched from Iran toward Israel are seen in the sky over the occupied West Bank on June 7, 2026.

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President Trump told Israel and Iran to “immediately stop ‘shooting’” at each other on Monday, but insisted both sides were seeking an “immediate ceasefire.” Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon’s capital Beirut sparked a sharp escalation in the 101-day war, further straining an already-shaky ceasefire.

The tit-for-tat attacks by Israel and Iran came after Mr. Trump called on Israel to refrain from a full-scale assault on Beirut. He then reportedly asked Israel not to retaliate for Iranian missile launches that came in response to Israel’s attacks on Beirut, and told Fox News he was “not happy” about the initial Israeli strikes.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels said Monday they were banning Israeli vessels from the key shipping lanes of the Red Sea. The Iranian-backed group appears to be engaging more directly in the war, also announcing a missile attack on Israel.

Israel and Iran seeking an “immediate CEASEFIRE” and “things should move quickly,” says Trump

Iran and Israel are seeking an “immediate CEASEFIRE,” President Trump said Monday, adding that “final negotiations” were ongoing and “things should move quickly.”

His comments came hours after Iran and Israel traded strikes in the worst violence in the war since a ceasefire was signed in early April.

In a post on Truth Social Monday, Mr. Trump wrote that Israel and Iran were “looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE!”

“Final negotiations on “Peace” are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way,” he added.

“The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a “Final Deal” is reached. Things should move quickly.”



Israel and Iran must “immediately stop ‘shooting,’” says Trump

President Trump told Israel and Iran to “immediately stop ‘shooting’” Monday, as the two countries traded strikes in the worst flare-up of the war since Mr. Trump announced a ceasefire in early April.

“Israel and Iran must immediately stop ‘shooting’,” Mr. Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The two sides have exchanged fire since Israel launched strikes Sunday on the Lebanese capital Beirut, in defiance of the Trump administration’s wishes.

The U.S. president had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday not to retaliate for Iranian strikes launched in response to the attacks in Beirut, according to Axios.



Iran blames U.S. for resumption of hostilities with Israel

Iran said Monday that the United States held responsibility for the resumption of fighting with Israel, saying Israel’s actions “cannot be separated” from U.S. policy.

“Without a doubt … the actions of the Zionist regime in the region cannot be separated from U.S. policies,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press conference in Tehran.

“No one believes that the Zionist regime would carry out any action without prior coordination and cooperation with the United States,” he added.

Israeli military says Iran launched yet another missile barrage

The Israeli military said Monday that it had detected a new barrage of missiles launched from Iran, the sixth salvo since the latest flare-up in fighting began the previous day.

“A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the military said.

Yemen’s Houthis declare ban on Israeli shipping in Red Sea

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels announced a missile attack on Israel on Monday and declared a ban on Israeli shipping in the Red Sea, raising the specter of a return to major disruption on the key route.

“We declare a complete and total ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea,” said a statement from the Houthis’ armed forces, which also confirmed their first missile attack on Israel since early April.

Israeli military says it struck military targets in Iran

The Israeli military says it conducted strikes on military targets in western and central Iran early Monday local time, according to a statement posted on X.

The strikes came after Iran launched missiles at Israel on Sunday and after President Trump had called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urge him not to retaliate immediately for the Iranian missile attack, according to a senior U.S. official.

The official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to describe a private phone call, said that Mr. Trump believed he had convinced Netanyahu to wait.

Iran had warned that an Israeli attack on Beirut would renew full-scale war across the Mideast, even as Pakistan and other mediators try to restart talks between Tehran and Washington.

“U.S. forces across the Middle East remain vigilant and ready,” the U.S. Central Command posted on X shortly before the missile launches. The U.S. Embassy in Israel later directed employees and family members to shelter in place.



Trump “not happy” about Israeli strikes on Beirut, but tells Iran: “You’ve shot your missiles, that’s enough”

The White House confirmed to CBS News on Sunday that President Trump has been briefed on the escalation between Iran and Israel.

In an interview with Fox News, Mr. Trump said, “What I would suggest to Iran: You’ve shot your missiles, that’s enough … Get back to the table and make a deal.”

Asked about Israel launching its initial strikes on Beirut, Fox’s Trey Yingst said the president responded: “I’m not happy about it.”

Treasury Department plans to use Iranian assets to help U.S. Gulf allies recover, source says

The US Treasury Department will use Iranian assets to help U.S. Gulf allies recover from damage caused by Tehran’s regime during the Iran war, a source familiar with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s thinking told CBS News Saturday.