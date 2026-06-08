Live Updates: Israel and Iran trade attacks after Israel’s deadly strike in Beirut

Photo- Iran fires missiles at Israel for first time since April truce

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Israel said Sunday that Iran has launched missiles at it in the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire took effect in early April. The reported strikes came after an Israeli air raid on Beirut’s southern suburbs killed two people and injured 20 others.

The Israeli military later said it attacked military targets in Iran, despite President Trump’s plea to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for restraint.

Iran on Saturday accused the United States of violating the fragile ceasefire as the U.S. military reported that it had shot down six Iranian one-way attack drones over the past two days that were headed toward the Strait of Hormuz. Seven ballistic missiles fired at Kuwait and Bahrain early Saturday local time were largely intercepted as well. The U.S. retaliated by launching strikes on Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island.

An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader told CNN that negotiations are “at a deadlock” and “the ball is in Trump’s court,” urging the U.S. to unfreeze billions in Iranian assets.



Israeli military says it struck military targets in Iran

The Israeli military says it conducted strikes on military targets in western and central Iran early Monday local time, according to a statement posted on X.

The strikes came after Iran launched missiles at Israel on Sunday and after President Trump had called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urge him not to retaliate immediately for the Iranian missile attack, according to a senior U.S. official.

The official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to describe a private phone call, said that Mr. Trump believed he had convinced Netanyahu to wait.

Iran had warned that an Israeli attack on Beirut would renew full-scale war across the Mideast, even as Pakistan and other mediators try to restart talks between Tehran and Washington.

“U.S. forces across the Middle East remain vigilant and ready,” the U.S. Central Command posted on X shortly before the missile launches. The U.S. Embassy in Israel later directed employees and family members to shelter in place.

2 dead, 20 injured in Beirut suburb strike, Lebanon says

Lebanon’s health ministry said an Israeli air raid on Beirut’s southern suburbs left two people dead and 20 more injured.

The injured included four women and four children, according to a statement from the ministry.

Israel’s military struck Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs in response to rocket fire on northern Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Sunday.

Lebanese media reports said the strike destroyed two floors of a building between Mreijeh and Hay el-Sellom.

Israel’s public broadcaster said Israel informed the US of the attack in advance.

Al-Arabiya TV meanwhile quoted an unnamed source as saying that “the attacks on Israel” were being plotted from the targeted site in Beirut’s southern suburbs of Dahiyeh

Iran threatens U.S. interests and Israel after Beirut strike

Iran’s chief negotiator warned on Sunday that an Israeli strike on south Beirut and the ongoing U.S. blockade of Iranian ports would trigger retaliation.

In a social media post, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Washington of giving Israel the “green light” for strikes that hit two targets in the Lebanese capital.

This and the blockade, he said, “turns the bases and assets of America and the (Israeli) regime in the region into legitimate targets. Our armed forces, as always, are free to act.”

CBS