Israeli media blasts Netanyahu over Beirut strike:”What did we gain”?

An opinion article published by the Israeli newspaper Maariv on Monday has sharply criticized the decision to launch a new strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, arguing that the attack failed to achieve any meaningful military or strategic objective.

“What on earth did we get out of Netanyahu attacking again in Dahiyeh?” the article asked, arguing that the operation instead contributed to further regional escalation.

According to the commentary, the strike coincided with a sensitive phase in US negotiations with Iran and came as Washington was attempting to reduce tensions in Lebanon.

The article argued that the attack neither altered the strategic balance nor significantly weakened Hezbollah’s capabilities.

“If the attack on Dahiyeh was a move that changed the strategic reality, perhaps it could still be argued that there was cold, calculated logic here,” the article stated. “But none of this is true.”

Casualties Continue to Rise

The criticism came as Israel’s Health Ministry released updated casualty figures related to the ongoing regional conflict.

According to the ministry, 16 new casualties were admitted to Israeli hospitals on Sunday, bringing the total number of injuries recorded since February 28 to 9,042.

The ministry also reported that 1,142 casualties have been recorded on the northern front since the ceasefire with Iran.

It added that 726 injuries have been documented on the Lebanon front since the announcement of the ceasefire there.

The figures reflect the continuing military pressure faced by Israeli occupation forces despite repeated claims that ceasefire arrangements have reduced hostilities.

‘Extremely Worrying’

Israeli media outlets have increasingly expressed concern regarding conditions along the Lebanese border.

Israel’s Channel 12 described the military situation as “extremely worrying,” reporting that Israeli forces were facing mounting casualties and growing challenges in countering Hezbollah’s drone operations.

The broadcaster said the Israeli military was “bleeding” and characterized the past week as one of the bloodiest periods since the ceasefire began.

According to the report, 17 Israeli soldiers and one employee of the Israeli Ministry of War have been killed on the northern front since the ceasefire took effect.

Six of those fatalities reportedly occurred during the past week alone.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues to carry out military operations targeting Israeli occupation forces and positions along the border.

At the same time, Israeli attacks on towns and villages in southern Lebanon have continued despite ceasefire arrangements announced in recent months.

News Agencies