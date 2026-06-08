Israel strikes Iran military targets after Iranian missile attack

Plumes of smoke rise over Iran’s capital Tehran following airstrikes amid ongoing U.S.â”Israel attacks on March 1. Photo: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Israeli Air Force conducted strikes on military targets in central and western Iran on Monday morning local time, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Why it matters: The strikes, in retaliation for an Iranian missile attack against Israel, mark a new phase in a growing escalation that started on Sunday morning. This is the first time Israel has struck Iran since the April 8 ceasefire.

Further exchanges of fire could unravel the negotiations between the U.S. and Iran and lead to the resumption of the war.

President Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hours before the strikes not to retaliate after Tehran conducted a retaliatory attack on Israel.

Between the lines: A U.S. defense official said the U.S. military was not involved in the Israeli strikes on Iran.

The official said the Israeli strikes were “relatively limited” in their scope.

Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., said on X that Iran had fired 11 ballistic missiles at his country earlier, adding: “Israel is now targeting Iranian surface-to-surface missile launch sites, as well as infrastructure facilities unrelated to the energy sector.”

If Hezbollah were to fire at Israel, Leiter said the Tehran-backed militant group’s command center in Dahieh “will be hit hard,” adding: “This has nothing to do with Iran.”

Explosions were heard in the Iranian cities of Tehran, Karaj, Isfahan, Tabriz and Kermanshah, according to Iranian state media.

Explosions were heard in the Iranian cities of Tehran, Karaj, Isfahan, Tabriz and Kermanshah, according to Iranian state media. Iran closed its airspace around Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport following the strikes.

An hour after the Israeli strikes in Iran, a ballistic missile was launched from Yemen towards central Israel, but it was intercepted, the IDF said.

Shortly after, sirens went off in Tel Aviv. It was the first attack from Yemen since the April 8 ceasefire.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs in response to a Hezbollah missile attack on northern Israel, Israeli officials said.

What we’re watching: Tehran had threatened to expand its attacks and target U.S. bases in the region if Israel retaliates raising concerns that further exchanges could trigger a wider regional conflict.

AXIOS