Live updates: Iran announces ‘cessation’ of attacks on Israel

File : President Donald Trump speaks about Israel, Lebanon, and Iran in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Both Iran and Israel agreed on Monday to stop attacks on each other as requested by Trump Bloomberg/Getty Images

Iran’s military command on Monday announced it was halting its operation against Israel after the two sides exchanged fire for the first time since a truce took effect in April. Iran had delivered a “painful response” to Israel and “accordingly, the cessation of armed forces operations is hereby announced”, the Khatam al-Anbiya command said in a statement carried by state television. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.

Israel army intercepts three projectiles fired from Lebanon: AFP journalist

Lebanon border, Israel, June 8, 2026 (AFP) – Israel’s military on Monday intercepted three projectiles fired from Lebanon, an AFP correspondent near the border reported, with the military saying the munitions had targeted its forces operating in Lebanon’s south.

“Some of the projectiles were intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory, and an additional projectile fell near IDF soldiers. No injuries were reported,” the military said.

Israel halts strikes on Iran at Trump’s request, says Channel 12 citing senior official

⁠Israel ⁠has halted ​strikes on ​Iran at the request of US President Donald ​Trump, ‌a ⁠senior Israeli official was cited ‌as saying by Channel ⁠12 on Monday.

The official added ​that if Hezbollah ‌attacks on Israeli towns continue, Israel ‌will attack the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The Channel 12 report, citing the ​senior Israeli official, also ​said that ​Israeli strikes in southern ​Lebanon would continue at full strength in the coming days.

Two drone strikes hit Iranian Kurdish opposition camp east of Iraq’s Erbil, security sources say

Two ⁠drone ​strikes hit an ​Iranian Kurdish opposition camp east of Iraq’s ​Erbil, ‌security ⁠sources told Reuters on ‌Monday, adding that ⁠there were co casualties reported.

There were ​two drone attacks ‌on Sunday near Iraq’s Sulaimaniya, one ‌targeting a base ​of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces and the other ​striking a ​camp housing ​Iranian Kurdish opposition groups ​west of the city, according to security sources.

France 24