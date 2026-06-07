Live update : Middle East war – Trump won’t link Lebanon to Iran deal and won’t lift sanctions upfront

Photo- Israel’s military struck alleged Hezbollah command centres in Beirut’s southern suburbs in response to rocket fire on northern Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Sunday.

US President Donald Trump tells NBC News that he is not demanding that Lebanon be a part of a short-term deal with Iran. Iran has demanded that any peace deal with the US should include Lebanon

Trump also says he would not unfreeze Iranian assets or lift any sanctions upfront as a part of any deal

Trump says unfreezing Iranian assets or sanctions relief would come later: “If they behave, if they do a good job, we start talking”

Israel strikes southern suburbs of Beirut despite ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

We are seeing reports of Israeli attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs, Dahiyeh, with at least three explosions heard so far. ⁠The ⁠Israeli military claimed about an hour ago in a post on X that it was striking Hezbollah infrastructure ⁠in the Lebanese capital, without providing evidence.

In a joint statement, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli defense minister Israel Katz said the Israeli military ​had struck “terrorist” headquarters ​in Beirut’s ⁠southern ​suburbs in apparent retaliation for Hezbollah firing toward northern Israel earlier.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA), meanwhile, said the Israeli attacks on the southern suburbs, where there is strong support for Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group and political party, targeted two apartments in two buildings.

Israel’s military struck Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs in response to rocket fire on northern Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Sunday.

There has not been any official confirmation of any casualties or injuries

Lebanese media reports said the strike destroyed two floors of a building between Mreijeh and Hay el-Sellom.

Israel’s public broadcaster said Israel informed the US of the attack in advance.

Al-Arabiya TV meanwhile quoted an unnamed source as saying that “the attacks on Israel” were being plotted from the targeted site in Beirut’s southern suburbs of Dahiyeh

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a new U.S.-brokered ceasefire on Wednesday. However, Hezbollah has rejected the agreement and continued to trade fire with Israel in recent days.

Israel has threatened to target Beirut’s southern suburbs if Hezbollah launches attacks on northern Israel. U.S. President Donald Trump had recently announced an agreemeent under which both sides would refrain from bombing the aforementioned Lebanese and Israeli regions.

Guardian / NBC/ Arabiyah/ AFP