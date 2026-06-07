At least 12 people shot at Toledo Ohio festival: Police says search for suspects ongoing

Police in Toledo, Ohio, said that multiple people were shot on Saturday afternoon near a community street festival.Credit…Paul Sancya/Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio —

Gunfire erupted Saturday near a busy street festival in Ohio, wounding at least 12 people and sending some event goers scrambling for cover while others rushed to help the victims.

The manhunt continues for the two suspects involved.

No suspects were in custody hours afterward, Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said, and officials urged people who were at the festival to come forward with any photos or videos on their phones for possible leads.

The shooting happened near the Old West End Festival, an annual gathering of live music and home tours.

Heffernan said it appeared that at least two people fired weapons and they were “probably shooting at each other.”

Two of the victims were in critical condition, Heffernan added. The ages of the victims ranged from 14 to 61, with most of them in their early 20s.

“I am deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo tonight,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. “Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence.”

Sen. Jon Husted also took to social media to share a statement, calling the incident “senseless violence.”

“Tina and I are praying for everyone impacted by the senseless violence in Toledo tonight. We are grateful for law enforcement who acted quickly to protect Ohioans and are working to locate the suspects and bring them to justice.” Husted shared in his statement.

Multiple videos posted to social media showed people running amid the sound of gunshots and emergency officials tending to others who appeared wounded.

Dispatch audio released overnight paints a clearer picture of what took place. You can hear the audio on the video player above.

Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said it was difficult to get to the hospital due to closed roads and traffic from people leaving the festival, but emergency responders were able to transport all patients from the scene within an hour.

Kevin Berry was sitting in the neighborhood arboretum listening to live music with friends when he heard a handful of gunshots ring out.

“Everybody hit the deck,” he said.

When Berry looked back up, he saw a gun being tossed to the ground less than 50 feet (15 meters) away from him. Officers who were already on site for the festival responded immediately.

Berry, who has medical training and served in the Navy, walked around looking for anyone who might need help and saw at least five people with gunshot wounds.

“The folks who were hit were spread out around the arboretum area,” he said.

The Old West End Festival is a two-day celebration in Toledo’s historic district that includes live music, food vendors, home tours and shopping. Berry described it as the “kick-off to Toledo’s summer festival season.

Organizers have canceled the rest of the event which was set to wrap up Sunday night.

“This is one of the most iconic festivals in Toledo,” he said, “and it’s a shame that something like this had to ruin it.”

WLWT