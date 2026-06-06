Live Updates: Iranian official says talks with U.S. are at a “deadlock” and “the ball is in Trump’s court”

Smoke rises from an area surrounding US embassy following a strike, in Bayan, Kuwait, March 2, 2026.

Here is the latest

The U.S. shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones headed toward the Strait of Hormuz overnight Saturday local time, while seven ballistic missiles fired at Kuwait and Bahrain were largely intercepted as well, according to U.S. Central Command. The U.S. retaliated by launching strikes on Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island.

An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader told CNN that negotiations are “at a deadlock” and “the ball is in Trump’s court,” urging the U.S. to unfreeze billions in Iranian assets.

Iran accuses U.S. of violating ceasefire, claims right to self-defense

Iran has again accused the United States of violating the shaky ceasefire between the two nations when the U.S. military struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island overnight.

“These facilities are tasked with safeguarding the country’s border security and ensuring the security of navigation in international waterways,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “The attack constitutes a clear violation of the 8 April ceasefire and an act of military aggression against the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The U.S. shot down four Iranian suicide drones heading toward the Strait of Hormuz, according to the U.S. Central Command. Iran also launched seven missiles at Bahrain and Kuwait, the U.S. said, all of which were intercepted or missed their target.

It was only then did the U.S. strike the radar facilities, according to Central Command.

“This action, which comes as a continuation of the hostile and provocative conduct of the U.S. regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, demonstrates the complete disregard of the U.S. ruling establishment for the fundamental principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations,” the foreign ministry said.

Iran framed their attacks solely as “self-defense” strikes, the same term the Trump administration has used in justifying its strikes while the ceasefire allegedly remains in place.

“The powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, acting within the framework of their inherent right to self-defense, responded to this act of aggression with vigilance, determination, and full authority through a proportionate and effective response, preventing the malicious objectives of those behind the attack from being realized,” the Iranian statement said.

Gulf council condemns attacks by Iran on member states

The head of the Gulf Cooperation Council condemned the missile attacks launched by Iran against Kuwait and Bahrain early Saturday.

“These treacherous Iranian terrorist acts represent a dangerous and irresponsible escalation, a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and a direct threat to regional stability,” Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, said in a statement.

The Gulf Cooperation Council is an economic pact formed in the early ’80s and includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

There were seven missiles fired from Iran toward Kuwait and Bahrain overnight Saturday, according to U.S. Central Command. Six of them were intercepted and the seventh missed its target, the U.S. said. Kuwait did say some debris from the interceptions fell and started minor fires but it appeared no one was hurt.

“The Council countries stand in a united and steadfast position alongside the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, fully supporting all measures and steps they undertake to protect their security, safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as ensure the safety of their peoples,” Albudaiwi said.

Some Iranian World Cup delegation members denied U.S. visas, state media says

The United States has refused to grant visas to 15 members of Iran’s delegation to the 2026 World Cup, Iranian state media reported on Saturday.

“Visas have been issued for the national team and the technical staff, and there are 15 members of the administration and management whose visas are problematic and have not been issued by the US,” a state television reporter said from the Turkish city of Antalya, where the team is holding a training camp.

The Iranian soccer federation said it would pursue the issue through FIFA, the World Cup’s governing body.

President Trump said last week that members of The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who may accompany the Iranian team will be denied any US visas

Bahrain reports continued Iranian attacks

Bahrain said early Saturday that Iran was continuing to attack the country with “missiles and drones targeting civilians.”

Bahrain’s military said its air defense systems had been able to intercept and destroy three missiles. The military said the its weapons and forces “are at the highest readiness” in case of more attacks.

The U.S. military’s Central Command said Friday that Iran shot seven ballistic missiles towards Kuwait and Bahrain. Six of those missiles were intercepted, and one didn’t hit its target, CENTCOM said.

The neighboring Gulf state of Kuwait is also dealing with “hostile missile and drone attacks” from Iran as peace talks between the U.S. and Iran stall.

CENTCOM says it intercepted more Iranian missiles

Iran shot seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain, the U.S. military’s Central Command said in a statement late Friday night, in the latest back-and-forth between Iran and the U.S. and its Gulf allies despite a ceasefire.

Six of the missiles were intercepted and one didn’t hit its target, CENTCOM said.

Several hours earlier, CENTCOM said it shot down four Iranian drones near the Strait of Hormuz and struck Iranian radar sites.

“CENTCOM forces remain vigilant and postured to continue responding to unwarranted Iranian aggression in self-defense,” the military wrote.

Kuwait says it is intercepting “hostile missile and drone attacks”

The Kuwaiti military is dealing with “hostile missile and drone attacks,” the Gulf state’s army said in a post on X early Saturday local time.

A short time later, Bahrain’s government also reported that warning sirens had sounded in the island country.

“The siren has been sounded ..Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” Bahrain’s interior ministry said on X.

The posts did not specify the source of the threats, but Kuwait and Bahrain — which host U.S. bases — have dealt with several rounds of attacks by Iran in recent weeks, including a deadly strike on Kuwait’s international airport earlier this week.

Hours earlier, the U.S. military said it had shot down four Iranian drones and struck Iranian military targets.

Trump: Iran war will wrap up either “with a piece of paper” or in “a more difficult way”

President Trump said at an event in Wisconsin that the Iran war is “largely finished,” but suggested the conflict could wrap up in “a more difficult way” than with negotiations.

“One way or the other, it’s finished,” he said, explaining that his goal is to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. “It’s either finished with a piece of paper, or finished a more difficult way, although you could say a much easier way.”

CBS