Trump: Lebanese file is somewhat distinct, yet it remains linked to Iran

n a statement, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the Lebanese file is somewhat distinct, yet it remains linked to Iran; he expressed his belief that developments regarding Lebanon are imminent and that progress has already been achieved.

In a separate remark, Trump noted that he has held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as with Hezbollah, adding his conviction that headway has been made in resolving this decades-long conflict.

He further pointed out that the U.S. is monitoring Iranian nuclear sites from space, warning that anyone who approaches them will be dealt with accordingly. He mentioned that while the option of deploying special forces to seize nuclear materials from Iran was considered, he ultimately did not wish to find himself in a situation akin to that faced by Jimmy Carter. He added, “I am not actively seeking a meeting with the Iranian Supreme Leader; however, should an agreement be reached, such a meeting would be possible. We will prevail in this conflict—whether through negotiations with Iran or by other means—but we will undoubtedly emerge victorious.”