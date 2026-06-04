Lebanon witnessing an escalation of criticism of Hezbollah within the Shiite community

This picture taken from a position in Upper Galilee in northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon, shows smoke rising as the Israeli army demolishes buildings and homes in southern Lebanon, April 27, 2026. The Shiite community in Lebanon suffered the most as a result of Hezbollah’s wars with Israel. Jalaa MAREY/AFP/Getty

The Shiite community in Lebanon is witnessing a noticeable escalation in resentment and discontent regarding the performance of Hezbollah, as well as its political and military decisions. Reports and analyses monitoring the situation reflect a gradual shift in the general mood within this support base—a shift driven by the repercussions of successive wars and stifling economic crises, according to a report by the al Majalla magazine

The most prominent manifestations of this resentment and dissent center on several key themes:

1- Rejection of Adventurism in Lebanon: Voices critical of the Party’s policies—specifically its decision to drag Lebanon into regional wars and conflicts—are growing louder. An increasing segment of the Shiite public views the cost of these wars as exorbitant, arguing that they come at the expense of their own security and domestic stability.

2- Livelihood and Service Priorities: There is a widespread sense—particularly in regions such as the Beqaa Valley and the South—of neglect and of being marginalized in terms of development and social welfare. Calls are mounting for a shift in focus toward reconstruction efforts, securing basic necessities, and facilitating the return of displaced persons, rather than remaining beholden to military priorities.

3- The Diminishing “Sanctity” of Weapons: For a broad segment of the community, the possession of weapons no longer constitutes a “sacred identity” that is beyond debate. Opinion polls and recent municipal elections—such as those held in the Party’s strongholds in Baalbek—have clearly demonstrated the emergence of opposition lists capable of securing significant vote shares. This trend reflects a desire to reclaim independent political decision-making, free from the logic of armed force.

4- Handling Internal Files: A wave of anger prevails regarding the performance of the “Shiite Duo” (Hezbollah and the Amal Movement) in addressing sensitive and grievance-related files—such as general amnesty laws and issues concerning detainees—amid accusations that they have failed to exert sufficient effort to put an end to this ongoing suffering.

Specific indicators

The following indicators point to to a gradual shift away from Hezbollah within its Shiite support base

1. Opinion Polls Regarding Options for Peace, War, and Disarmament:

Recent statistical studies conducted by prominent research centers have revealed striking shifts in the priorities of the Shiite public:

Poll by the “Information International” and “Statistics Lebanon” firms (Spring 2026):

The poll revealed an unprecedented surge in the desire for a peaceful settlement; 38% of Shiite respondents expressed support for reaching a political settlement or an agreement to end the conflict with Israel that would ensure stability—a sentiment driven by economic collapse and the high cost of destruction.

Furthermore, an overwhelming majority (72%) identified the economy and livelihoods as their top priority, ranking them ahead of issues related to the “Resistance.”

Poll by the “Gallup” organization: Published data indicated that approximately 27% of Shiite respondents now support the concept of restricting the possession of arms exclusively to the Lebanese state and disarming armed groups.

Although the Shiite majority remains opposed to disarmament , the fact that the proportion of disarmament supporters has surpassed one-quarter within this community—the very environment that serves as the movement’s support base—constitutes a historically unprecedented indicator.