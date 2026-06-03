Lebanon Spiritual summit at the Druze Community center calls for unity

Leaders of Lebanon’s major Christian and Muslim communities convened in Beirut at the Druze Community center for a spiritual summit and issued a set of recommendations in a joint statement emphasizing national unity in the face of escalating Israeli attacks and regional uncertainty

The Summit concluded with the following recommendations:

• To affirm reliance on wisdom and consultation in approaching the fateful issues facing Lebanon, and in taking decisions related to Lebanon’s position on regional and international conflicts, in a manner that guarantees the independence of the national decision, preserves Lebanon’s Arab belonging and civilizational role, and spares it the repercussions of regional and international conflicts.

• To call for a national rallying around the State, in accordance with the Constitution and the National Pact, and with the requirements of national partnership among the spiritual families. It is necessary to strengthen the State so that it may perform its duties, assume its responsibilities, extend its authority over all its territory, and confront the existential challenges threatening the homeland and warning of grave consequences as a result of the Israeli enemy’s incursion into Lebanon’s interior and its violation of Lebanon’s land and sovereignty.

• To appeal to brotherly and friendly countries, as well as international and humanitarian organizations, to stand by Lebanon during this delicate phase, to support it in facing the catastrophic consequences of Zionist aggression, and to confront Israel’s expansionist ambitions by supporting the affected and displaced, securing for them the means of dignified resilience, and contributing to the reconstruction of destroyed villages and towns, in a way that restores life to the afflicted regions and strengthens citizens’ steadfastness on their land and their attachment to their roots.

• To support the State in its tireless efforts, through its Arab and international relations and under the umbrella of international legitimacy, to formulate solutions that preserve Lebanon’s rights and safeguard its sovereignty over every grain of soil of its land. To work diligently toward achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of the enemy army from Lebanese territories.

• To call for strengthening the culture of loyalty to the homeland and the sacred duty of defending it and its unity against any aggression. This entails the duty to rely on the Lebanese Army and to support it in fulfilling its essential role as the protective shield of the homeland, its sovereignty, and its national unity.

• To affirm the duty of commitment to the Constitution and adherence to its unifying national philosophy; to call for cooperation in translating into practice the content of the inaugural address of the President of the Lebanese Republic and the ministerial statement of the reform and rescue government; to consolidate the pact of national spiritual partnership among the Lebanese families; and to affirm the State’s rightful authority to extend its sovereignty over all Lebanese territory.

• To renew adherence to Lebanon’s historic mission as a homeland of freedom, human dignity, creative pluralism, and coexistence; to work together to consolidate a culture of dialogue, openness, and encounter among all its sons and daughters; to complete the path of reform and national salvation; and to build a State of justice, law, and institutions, meeting the aspirations of the Lebanese for a secure, stable, and prosperous future, with all that this noble mission requires in terms of national dialogue and understanding.

• To affirm respect for religions, religious laws, spiritual authorities, and religious and national symbols, and to safeguard their dignity; to reject any offense against them, given the unifying spiritual and national value they represent; and to call for the firm application of the laws in force against anyone who attacks sacred values, threatens civil peace, or undermines the unity of Lebanese society.

• To call for the consolidation of a culture of sincere citizenship and loyalty to Lebanon; to strengthen trust between citizens and State institutions; and to support the Lebanese Army and the legitimate forces in carrying out their national mission, in a manner that preserves sovereignty and stability and fortifies national unity in the face of challenges and dangers.

May God protect Lebanon!

Top Spiritual leaders in Lebanon

The Final communique issued at then of the summit

The Final Communiqué of the Islamic-Christian Spiritual Summit affirmed that “Lebanese people constitute a single national family bound together by a shared destiny; they are all duty-bound to defend their country within the framework of the State—the entity responsible for repelling aggression using its own capabilities.” It further noted that “confronting aggression requires a steadfast and deeply rooted national unity—one embedded within the very fabric of the State and its institutions—from which a free and inclusive national decision-making process emerges.”

The Communiqué also emphasized that “true national allegiance mandates the rejection of any act or statement liable to jeopardize national unity through fragmentation.” It pointed out that “the Israeli enemy’s targeting of specific regions in Lebanon—through killing, displacement, and occupation—does not imply that other regions are immune or enjoy a state of security.”

The participants appealed to “fraternal nations and international organizations to stand in solidarity with Lebanon by supporting those affected and displaced, and by contributing to reconstruction efforts.” They further declared their support for the State “in its endeavors to formulate solutions that safeguard Lebanon’s rights, and in its diligent efforts to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire.”

Finally, they called for “fostering a culture of loyalty to the homeland and placing trust in the Army to provide it with support, while simultaneously emphasizing respect for all religions and religious symbols, and rejecting any form of offense directed against them.”

News Agencies