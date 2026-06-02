A quiet revolution inside Lebanon’s Shiite community: Lebanon is starting to matter more than Iran

Illustration- The ruins of war behind him. The promise of Lebanon before him. After decades of carrying the burdens of others, many Lebanese Shiites are beginning to carry only one flag: Lebanon’s. Lebanon first. That is the revolution

After bearing the greatest burden of war, many Lebanese Shiites are embracing a simple truth: Lebanon’s future matters more than any foreign agenda

By: The Editorial Board , Opinion

For decades, Lebanon’s Shiite community was widely viewed as the most loyal pillar of Iran’s regional strategy. Hezbollah presented itself as the unquestioned representative of Lebanese Shiites, while Tehran portrayed itself as their protector and strategic guardian.

Today, that image is beginning to crack.

The shift is not yet a political earthquake. Hezbollah still retains significant support within the Shiite community, and many Shiites remain deeply opposed to normalization with Israel. But beneath the surface, something important is happening: a growing number of Lebanese Shiites are starting to ask difficult questions about Iran, Hezbollah, and the price their community has paid for endless confrontation.

Recent polling and political analysis suggest that Shiite public opinion is no longer as monolithic as many assume. A survey conducted by Information International found overwhelming Shiite opposition to a formal peace agreement with Israel, yet broader polling and analysis also show rising frustration with Hezbollah’s military role and growing divisions within the Shiite community itself.

More importantly, reports from inside Lebanon point to increasing anger toward Iran among segments of Hezbollah’s own support base. Political analyst Ali al-Amin described a “clear shift” in how many Shiites view Tehran, with growing disappointment over Iran’s handling of recent events and its perceived willingness to sacrifice Lebanese interests for broader regional calculations.

The reasons are not difficult to understand.

When wars erupt, it is Lebanon’s Shiite regions that suffer the most destruction. It is the villages of the south, the Bekaa Valley, Nabatieh, and Beirut’s southern suburbs that absorb the heaviest blows. Thousands of families have been displaced. Homes, businesses, and livelihoods have been destroyed. Entire communities have been forced to repeatedly rebuild their lives while political leaders continue speaking the language of resistance.

Many Shiites are increasingly asking a simple question:

What exactly has this endless cycle achieved for Lebanon?

Has it strengthened the Lebanese state?

Has it improved the economy?

Has it protected Lebanese sovereignty?

Has it delivered prosperity to the very communities that have borne the greatest sacrifices?

For a growing number of Lebanese Shiites, the answer is becoming harder and harder to justify.

What makes this shift significant is that it is not necessarily driven by ideology. It is driven by reality.

The average Shiite father who lost his home in southern Lebanon is not thinking about regional power balances. He is thinking about how to provide for his family.

The Shiite mother whose children have lived through repeated wars is not focused on geopolitical slogans. She is focused on stability, education, and a future free from displacement.

The young Shiite graduate leaving Lebanon in search of work is not dreaming about regional confrontation. He is dreaming about opportunity.

This is why the real debate emerging inside the Shiite community is not fundamentally about Israel.

It is about Lebanon.

It is about whether Lebanon should continue serving as a battlefield for other powers or finally become a normal sovereign state whose priorities are security, prosperity, reconstruction, and national unity.

Even among those who strongly oppose normalization with Israel, many are increasingly demanding that decisions of war and peace return to the Lebanese state rather than remain in the hands of an armed organization operating outside state authority.

That may ultimately prove to be the most important change of all.

History shows that political transformations rarely begin with dramatic announcements. They begin quietly. They begin when ordinary people start questioning old assumptions and demanding different priorities.

That process appears to be underway inside parts of Lebanon’s Shiite community today.

The real story is not that Lebanese Shiites have suddenly embraced Israel. They have not.

The real story is that a growing number of Lebanese Shiites are beginning to place Lebanon’s future above Iran’s ambitions.

And that may be the first step toward a very different Lebanon.