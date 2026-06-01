Live updates: Trump is no hurry: “it will all work out well”, he says as US intercepted 2 Iran missiles that were fired at its base in Kuwait

Photo- Kuwaiti air defences intercepted “hostile missile and drone attacks”, the military said Monday, as air raid sirens howled across the country.

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President Trump continued to voice optimism for diplomacy early Monday, saying on Truth Social that “Iran really wants to make a deal.” He urged critics to “sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end.”

He commented after the U.S. military said a new round of “self-defense strikes” hit Iranian radar and drone sites in response to “aggressive Iranian actions.” Iran responded to the U.S. strikes by firing two missiles at American forces in Kuwait, both of which U.S. Central Command said were intercepted.

A U.S. official says Israel is not expected to tolerate ongoing Hezbollah attacks on civilians, as fighting between Israel and the Iranian-backed group in Lebanon escalates, further complicating efforts toward a U.S.-Iran agreement.

Iran to suspend talks with the U.S. over Israeli actions in Lebanon and Gaza, state media say

Iran’s negotiating team will suspend peace talks with the U.S. over Israel’s ongoing war with Hezbollah in Lebanon and other perceived violations of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Tasnim, which is close to the country’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said Iran would halt “talks and the exchange of texts through a mediator” given the “continuation of the Zionist regime’s crimes in Lebanon.”

Echoing statements earlier in the day from Iranian officials, Tasnim said Israel’s war with Hezbollah in Lebanon was included in the ceasefire, which it said was being violated “on all fronts.”

The U.N. Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the war in Lebanon, after Israeli forces seized a medieval castle far north of the border between the two countries. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also ordered strikes on what he describes as Hezbollah’s “terror headquarters” in Beirut.

According to Tasnim, Iran has repeatedly emphasised that Israeli operations in Gaza and Lebanon must cease, and that its forces must withdraw from Lebanese territory as part of any peace agreement with the U.S.

U.S. intercepted 2 Iranian missiles “targeting American troops in Kuwait,” CENTCOM says

The U.S. military intercepted two Iranian missiles “targeting American forces in Kuwait” early Monday, which was late Sunday evening in the U.S., Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a brief statement on Monday.

“Last night at 11 p.m. ET, U.S. forces successfully intercepted two Iranian ballistic missiles targeting American forces based in Kuwait,” CENTCOM posted on X. “These missiles were immediately defeated and no American personnel were harmed.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said early Monday that it had targeted an airbase it claimed the U.S. used to launch attacks Sunday against on at least one Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media didn’t say which U.S. base in the region was attacked, but the sequence of events mirrored an exchange of fire last week, when U.S. strikes described by the Pentagon as “purely defensive” drew retaliatory missile fire by Iran aimed at Kuwait.

Four U.S. service members and three contractors suffered minor injuries related to an Iranian ballistic missile strike on a Kuwaiti air base last week, a U.S. official told CBS News on Sunday. All seven returned to duty within 24 hours, the official said.

Lebanon’s president says his country is facing “vicious and reprehensible Israeli aggression”

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Monday that his country was facing “a vicious and reprehensible Israeli aggression,” as Israel stepped up its offensive against Hezbollah with the capture of the medieval Beaufort Castle.

Aoun condemned the Israeli offensive in a post on X and pledged to “work to end the suffering of the Lebanese people, and people in the south (of Lebanon) in particular.”

The U.N. Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting Monday on Lebanon, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the castle’s seizure marked a “dramatic shift” in his country’s battle against Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

The Israel Defense Forces said a soldier was killed Monday in fighting in southern Lebanon, bringing to 26 the number of Israeli military deaths since Israel ramped up its assault on Hezbollah in tandem with the joint U.S.-Israeli war with Iran in early March.

The IDF also issued another evacuation warning to residents of multiple Lebanese villages Monday, as Netanyahu ordered an attack on what he called Hezbollah’s “terror headquarters” in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh.

Kuwait army says air defences intercepted Iranian missile, drone attacks as Iran says it launched assault

Kuwait’s air defences intercepted missile and drone attacks, the military said Monday, with the country later blaming Iran.

“The General Staff of the Army wishes to advise that any sounds of explosions heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting these hostile attacks,” the army said in a post on X.

The foreign ministry later said in a statement that it was “holding Iran fully responsible for these heinous attacks.”

KUNA, the state news agency, reported that air raid sirens sounded across the Gulf nation, which is a U.S. ally.

The attack appears to have come from Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after the U.S. strikes on Iran over the weekend.

In a statement, the IRGC said that “following an attack a few hours ago by the invading U.S. military” on the port of Sirik, the IRGC struck the “air base from which the attack originated, and the predetermined targets were destroyed.”

It warned that “if such aggression is repeated, the response will be entirely different,” and “responsibility for the consequences” will lie with the U.S.

CBS